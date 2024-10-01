Do You Want Your Prepper Bar Shipped to Your Home or Added to Your IRA?

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. Gateway Pundit benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

The massive shift of money into physical precious metals started in 2022 with Central Banks across the globe breaking records. The frenzy caught on with large investment firms and financial institutions like BlackRock and JPMorgan in 2023.

2024 has been the year of regular citizens making the same move. This year also marked the launch of the first gold and silver “utility bars” being minted in the United States. The Prepper Bar has been making waves since its summer launch and is now eligible to be including in a Genesis Gold IRA.

The question for Americans is whether to buy Prepper Bars with cash to put them in their safes and wallets or to include them in their retirement accounts to secure their future.

“We’ve seen a dramatic spike in interest this month, likely because the election is around the corner,” said Jonathan Rose, CEO of Genesis Gold Group, the exclusive distributor of Prepper Bars. “Some are just buying them with cash while others include them in tax-free rollovers or transfers of their retirement accounts.

“More and more, we’re seeing people do both. They’re having some shipped to their homes while putting some in their Genesis Gold IRA depositories.”

Because Prepper Bars are divisible into 19 sections and have unique utility, they can hold value better than coins, standard bars, or jewelry. They are the size and shape of a credit card, making them easily transportable in a wallet. In times of crisis, their usefulness is self-evident as they can be easily liquidated or used for barter.

But what about the Prepper Bars stored in a Genesis Gold IRA? Can they be just as useful?

“Our special relationship with the depositories allows our clients to rapidly accept physical distributions in a matter of days, not weeks or even months like other firms,” Rose said. “Our IRA clients have benefited greatly because we’re not only the exclusive distributor of Prepper Bars, we’re also the fastest at getting gold and silver into their hands when they need it most.”

As a faith-driven gold company, Genesis focuses on integrity, service, and stewardship. It makes sense that they would be selected as the sole distributor of a commodity as useful as the Prepper Bar.

Would you like your Prepper Bars shipped to your home, safeguarding your retirement, or both? Reach out to Genesis Gold Group to learn more.