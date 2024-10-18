Disney Employee and Over Two Dozen Illegal Aliens Among 157 Arrested in Massive Polk County Human Trafficking Bust

In a massive human trafficking sting that should shake the nation to its core, more than 150 individuals have been arrested in Polk County, Florida—including a Disney employee and 25 illegal immigrants.

The five-day operation, dubbed “Operation Autumn Sweep,” led to the arrest of 157 suspects involved in prostitution and related crimes, including 47 prostitutes, 96 “Johns,” and 14 others facing various charges, according to FOX 13.

Sheriff Grady Judd emphasized the alarming criminal backgrounds of those arrested, with a staggering 327 prior felony charges and 400 misdemeanor charges among them.

This is not merely a case of isolated incidents; it showcases a systemic issue that demands immediate attention and action.

The FOX 13 reported:

According to Judd, those arrested had 327 prior felony charges and 400 misdemeanor charges. Judd added that two of the potential human trafficking victims were in the country illegally and had to turn 20 ‘tricks’ a day to pay off the person who brought them into the United States. If they did not comply, Judd said that their human trafficker would slap and choke them. The sheriff pointed out that 26 arrested were married and several were engaged. He said that one was a Disney employee who worked as a custodian at the theme park. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, three additional suspects were arrested for soliciting who they thought were children online, and charged with traveling to meet a minor, attempted lewd and lascivious battery on a minor, and use of a computer to seduce a child. Investigators say one of those suspects works at Disney World, one is in Florida for work and out on bond for the same charges in another state (soliciting a child online); and the third is in the country illegally. The four potential human trafficking victims are receiving help from the organization One More Child, a ministry in Lakeland that offers advocacy, mental health counseling and experienced mentorship for survivors.

Watch the press conference: