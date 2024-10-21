Did Brad Raffensperger Just Telegraph the 2024 Steal in Georgia? He’s Going to Accept UOCAVA Votes for 3 EXTRA DAYS! Are Republicans Paying Attention

Today, we know that in 2020, Joe Biden received all of the military and overseas votes in Fulton County, Georgia.

All 900 ballots counted in Fulton County went for Joe Biden.

ALL 900 MILITARY BALLOTS IN FULTON COUNTY WENT TO JOE BIDEN!

We also know today that the election workers who secretly counted ballots in the State Farm Center late at night on election night were counting the overseas or UOCAVA ballots.

In December 2020, Rudy Giuliani and Attorney Jacki Pick told a Georgia Senate committee that 93% of the military ballots in Georgia went for Joe Biden.

Although this was shocking news, we saw similar results in other battleground states.

It was not until much later that we learned that these were not just military votes. The overseas ballots included military and US citizens living abroad. They are listed as UOCAVA voters.

Despite citizens flocking home to America’s shores in 2020 due to fears of COVID-19, non-military UOCAVA voters more than doubled to 573,000 from 2016 numbers of around 228,000. Meanwhile, military overseas voters dropped to 37% of total UOCAVA voters.

Considering, in 2020, just 44,000 votes across Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin votes "won" Joe Biden the presidency, it is not surprising Democrats are focusing on UOCAVA votes again this year.

As reported earlier by Patty McMurray,

The DNC's stated goal of winning the votes of approximately 9 million Americans through its Democrats Abroad website seems impossible, given that according to a recent report by the federal government FVAP website, only 4.4 million US citizens reside overseas, and only 2.8 million of those are of voting age.

Reuters recently wrote about the DNC's plan to spend $300,000 to register “9 million” UOCAVA voters leading up to the 2024 election. According to the government website FVAP, there are only 2.8 million eligible UOCAVA voters. Let's assume that half of those eligible voters would vote Democrat (a generous assumption given the state of the US economy); that's only 1.4 million eligible voters in the 2024 election. The 1.4 million number doesn't account for how they would vote or even if they would vote, given that a meager number of eligible overseas voters actually vote.

Curiously, the DNC memo claims that "over 1.6 million Americans from the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin" live overseas, adding that they plan to "fight for every vote."

They share the chart with their UOCAVA population estimates for each battleground state.

The total number of swing state voters in the Democrat chart comes out to 1,625,136 voters.

The US government says there are 2.8 million total overseas eligible US voters.

Democrats want you to believe that over half of those eligible overseas voters have a residence in the crucial swing states! That is absurd!

The Gateway Pundit has also reported that The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows online voter registrations without verification of identity or citizenship status.

US Citizens in the USA who would like to register to vote must share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver's license or state-issued ID.

UOCAVA voters, however, can bypass the requirement to share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver's license or state-issued ID.

The screenshot below shows how the Democrat Party website, much like the federal government's website, registers UOCAVA voters to vote in US elections and allows the user to bypass the ID portion of the online registration process.

UOCAVA opens the door to unlimited foreign voter voting.

Here are a few additional details about UOCAVA voters who register to vote on the FAVP or Federal Voting Assistance Program application (a federal government website) or the Democrat-funded website VoteFromAbroad.org:

- Applicants may choose any state or address they wish to vote in.

- No one verifies that these registrants ever lived at the address they list or that they have any connection to that state.

In their memo, Democrats share a chart outlining the number of estimated voters they plan to work to register in each battleground state before the 2024 election.

On Sunday, Georgia's controversial Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia will be collecting UOCAVA ballots for three days after the election!

"75% of all the vote totals will be reported no later than 8pm on election night... What we will be waiting for is the overseas ballots that come in no later than Friday,” Raffensperger said during the interview.

Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger: “75% of all the vote totals will be reported no later than 8pm on election night…What we will be waiting for is the overseas ballots that come in no later than Friday”pic.twitter.com/9crpxLSoot — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 20, 2024

Raffesnperger is clearly broadcasting the steal in Georgia!

Are Republicans paying attention yet?