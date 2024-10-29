The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is under scrutiny following its noncompliance with a subpoena from the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

The subpoena, issued on September 30, 2024, requests specific documentation regarding Minnesota Governor Timothy Walz’s connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“According to recently received whistleblower disclosures, we’ve learned of a non-classified, Microsoft Teams group chat among DHS employees and additional intelligence reports that contain information regarding a longstanding connection between the CCP and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz,” the Oversight Committee in September.

“Specifically, through whistleblower disclosures, we’ve learned of a non-classified, Microsoft Teams group chat among DHS employees—titled “NST NFT Bi-Weekly Sync”—that contains information about Governor Walz that is relevant to our investigation. We’ve also learned that further relevant information regarding Governor Walz has been memorialized in both classified and unclassified documents in the control of DHS,” the Oversight Committee said.

The DHS has not complied. Instead, DHS responded with a letter expressing a commitment to “good faith” cooperation but failed to submit any substantive documents by the October 7 deadline.

In a recent phone call, DHS officials reportedly offered no timeline or assurance of document production.

Committee Chairman James Comer voiced his frustration with DHS’s apparent reluctance to cooperate, prompting him to release a segment of the DHS internal documents.

According to the committee, whistleblower documents reveal that DHS officials were discussing concerns about the CCP targeting Governor Walz on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate.

Internal communications for the “Nation State Threat — National Functional Team” indicate that the CCP marked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a primary “target” for influence in U.S. politics.

“Because of DHS’s lack of compliance with the Committee’s legal subpoena and unwillingness to cooperate in good faith, the Committee is releasing a small portion of the Department’s internal communications it received from a whistleblower. The information shows DHS officials with subject matter expertise discussing, on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris selected Governor Walz as her running mate, the CCP’s targeting of Governor Walz,” Chairman Comer said in a statement.

“The Committee is releasing the message as an example of communications within DHS’s possession in which DHS officials express concern about the CCP targeting politicians and their influence operations at the state and local levels—and specifically, concerns about the CCP’s influence operations as they relate to Governor Walz.”

These documents were shared the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris announced Walz as her running mate for the upcoming election, according to New York Post.

The official stated, “You all have no idea how this feeds into what PRC [the People’s Republic of China] has been doing here with him and local gov. It’s seriously a line of the intel. Target someone who is perceived they can get to DC.”

“A whistleblower has provided further information to the Committee that indicates officials from DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been involved in the Department’s investigative and/or intelligence work connected with the CCP, the state of Minnesota, and Governor Walz,” continued Chairman Comer.

“DHS’s unwillingness to cooperate with a Congressional subpoena seeking information on this subject of importance to the American people raises more questions. […] Federal agencies must be vigilant in identifying, countering, and deterring CCP elite capture. It appears to the Committee that DHS officials are specifically concerned about Governor Walz’s involvement with the PRC, but that DHS leadership is covering up such concerns by refusing to produce related documents and communications.”

Walz, who served in the National Guard for nearly 24 years, reportedly made nearly 30 trips to China between 1989 and 2005, many of which took place while he held a security clearance as part of his duties.

“He and his wife also organized trips to China from 1994 to 2003 at least annually. During this whole period, Walz remained a service member in either the Nebraska or Minnesota National Guards and presumably held a clearance for much or all of this time. Walz claimed in 2016 that he had traveled to China nearly 30 times; it is likely that at least a dozen of these trips occurred while he was a guardsman,” stated Rep. Jim Banks in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in August, calling for an immediate investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

“The CCP can use this optimism to exploit naïve foreign visitors, particularly visitors who are military servicemembers. Walz bragged after one trip to China that “they gave me more gifts than I could bring home” and that “I will never be treated that well again.””

On Monday, an explosive report revealed Tampon Tim Walz’s ties to China ran so deep he was having romantic relationships with powerful communist officials’ family members.

The Daily Mail dropped a bombshell revealing the Minnesota governor had a secret affair with the daughter of a high-ranking Communist official during his 1989 teaching stint in China. The woman who converted with Walz explained what happened to them in graphic detail.

59-year-old Jenna Wang told the outlet Walx seduced her with gifts while at a No. 1 High School in Foshan, Guangdong Province. At the time, Wang was an English language teacher at No. 8 Middle School while Walz was on the staff of the nonprofit WorldTeach in China.

