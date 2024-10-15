Detroit Pastor Accuses Kamala Harris of “Exploiting” the Black Community for Votes (Video)

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell has been a vocal and passionate supporter of President Donald Trump.

In June, Pastor Sewell hosted a roundtable with Trump to discuss what Black voters in Michigan want out of a President and he also gave a powerful speech on the final night of the RNC.

Pastor Sewell has accused Kamala Harris of “exploiting” the Black community for votes.

His remarks come as Harris announces that she will conduct yet another safe interview with a friendly audience and continue to avoid hard-hitting questions.

Harris announced an event with podcaster Charlamagne tha God in a bid to shore up support with Black males.

On Tuesday Pastor Sewell spoke with Fox & Friends about why he is so offended by her hollow outreach to his community.

“I have never been so offended in my life,” he said. ”

She’s bringing a man here who is Charlamagne, a false god, to a community that has 4,500 churches, all people of faith. We are extremely offended that she’s bringing a podcaster here to talk to Black men about politics. She brought a retired athlete to Flint who is failing – Magic Johnson – and she brought Oprah to Oakland County as if she understands the plight and the playing of people that look like me.”

“We will not allow virtue signaling. We will not allow identity politics. Black men are not political infants,” he added.

“We know exactly what’s happening with the Democratic Party. We know that they’ve exploited us for over six decades, and we are saying, just like Moses said to Pharaoh, ‘Let my people go.’”

“She continues to think that she can entertain her way to the Black vote.”

“We’re offended, and we want her to be willing to actually bring real solutions to the complex problems that we’re facing in urban America.”

Harris’s interview with Charlamagne tha God comes on the heels of a report from CNN’s Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten which reveals that Donald Trump is the strongest Republican among Black voters since 1960.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Kamala’s challenges with a demographic that Democrats have taken for granted.

Barack Obama admitted that Black voters are not excited about Kamala Harris’s candidacy and an incredulous Oprah Winfrey shared that she was stopped at the airport by a Black man who shared that he will be voting for President Trump.