DERANGED: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Claims Donald Trump is ‘Preparing for Civil War’ (VIDEO)

Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s Morning Joe program is getting increasingly desperate as we get closer to the election.

He recently claimed that Trump is preparing for civil war. These people have nothing left but the politics of fear.

Pay close attention to what Scarborough says in this segment, it’s pure projection.

From Breitbart News:

Joe Scarborough: Donald Trump Is ‘Preparing for Civil War’ MSNBC host Joe Scarborough claimed Monday on “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump was “preparing for civil war.” Saturday in Pennsylvania, Trump said, “Those who want to stop us from achieving this future have slandered me, impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot. And who knows? Maybe even tried to kill me.”… Scarborough said, “The level of un-American activity that you just saw is stunning. That is un-American. They know they’re lying. Donald Trump knows that’s a lie. He will tell you that the Secret Service, he thought, did the best job they could do. The fact that JD Vance and Trump’s family would out and out say what they said takes the threat of violence takes the threat beyond where it was even leading up to January 6. This is an increasingly desperate person, an increasingly desperate family, who is preparing for civil war. They just are.”

Here’s the clip:

NEW: Scarborough on the Trumps: “Un-American. This is an increasingly desperate family who's preparing for civil war." At the weekend rally in Butler, the Trumps had the temerity to talk about inflammatory Democrat rhetoric leading to the assass*nation attempts — and according… pic.twitter.com/sRUc022Dzo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 7, 2024

These people are going to need intensive therapy if Trump wins in November, which is looking increasingly likely. Their hatred of Trump has completely warped their perception of reality. Who is going to trust them to report anything honestly about a second Trump administration?