Democrats Panic After Georgia Election Board Subpoenas ALL 2020 ELECTION RECORDS from Fulton County – Liz Harrington Weighs In (VIDEO)

What are they hiding?

The Georgia State Election Board it working overtime in an attempt to investigate the controversial 2020 election and to clean up the future elections in the state.

However, officials in Fulton County continue to refuse to work with State Election Board.

But that may soon change.

The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-2 to subpoena ALL of the election records from Fulton County during the 2020 election. This will not turn out well for Fulton County.

Liz Harrington joined Natalie Winters on The War Room to discuss the latest from Georgia.

Liz Harrington: This is all stemming from the huge historic case, SEB 2023/025, that without a doubt, proved that the election results were fabricated in 2020 during the second machine recount. The Secretary of State in cahoots with Fulton County, tried to sweep this case under the rug back last May. But ever since, the State Election Board has kept it going and revived it by just trying to follow the truth and follow the facts. And so what’s happened now in an unexpected development, because Fulton County tried to appoint its own monitoring team to monitor the 2024 election, all as a result of this case, which found without any objection, even by the Secretary of State, that there were duplicate votes. They just wouldn’t admit that they actually were counted when we know they were. This was supposed to be the punishment, but they get to appoint their own monitoring team, which is totally insane. Well, because they did that, three members of the state election board just subpoenaed all the records from 2020 so they can actually finish the investigation, so they can actually get to the bottom of what happened there.

