Democrats Ignore Iran’s Role in the Anti-Western Axis

While Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea forge an anti-American alliance, Democrats are calling President Trump a threat to national security.

Misplaced concern and wasted resources are leaving the country vulnerable to attacks and to being displaced by China.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the United States emerged as the world’s sole superpower, leading many in the West to believe their way of life was secure from significant threats.

This sense of complacency has allowed nations like China and Iran to strategically maneuver against Western interests, often without substantial pushback.

While the U.S. populace and government are divided in a heated left-right contest, Iran and its allies are executing long-term plans to undermine Western dominance and reshape the global order.

Iran has targeted President Trump multiple times with hacking and an assassination-for-hire plot.

Joe Biden is so oblivious to the threat from Iran that he has cautioned Israel to temper its counterattacks, while Trump rightly said that Netanyahu should “blow them to smithereens.”

Democrats demonize Republicans, without considering how adversaries exploit internal vulnerabilities.

This lack of comprehensive strategy leaves the U.S. and the West unprepared to make tough decisions that might involve short-term sacrifices for long-term security. Meanwhile, opponents are diligently working to weaken societal foundations from within.

Iran is a pivotal member of a consolidating anti-Western bloc that includes China, Russia, North Korea, and organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood.

Despite ideological differences and historical tensions, these entities find common ground in their opposition to Western hegemony.

They collaborate to diminish the West’s economic, military, and technological advantages.

In March 2024, China, Russia, and Iran conducted joint naval drills in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, named “Maritime Security Belt – 2024.”

This was their fifth such exercise since 2019, covering an area that includes three of the world’s most strategically important straits.

The drills involved over 20 ships and marked the first time observers from other countries, such as Pakistan, India, and South Africa, were allowed to participate.

While Beijing stated that the drills were unrelated to recent developments in the Middle East, they took place amid rising tensions, including attacks on commercial ships and escalating conflicts in the region.

The exercises serve as a clear signal to the West of the trio’s intent to project power and reinforce their position.

In October 2024, Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, further solidifying the relationship between the two nations.

Iran has been actively seeking closer ties with Russia, including military cooperation that has significant implications for regional stability. Iran has transferred drones, such as the Shahed 136, to Russia, which have been used in the conflict in Ukraine.

This military collaboration extends beyond drones. Iran is interested in other military-to-military relationships with Russia, including ballistic missiles and advanced weaponry.

In return, Iran may seek Russian support for its activities in the Middle East.

Iran has been using its proxies in multiple countries to exert pressure on its adversaries, particularly Israel.

There have been reports of increased drone attacks and other military actions against Israeli targets, attributed to groups supported by Iran. Evidence suggests coordination between Iran, Hezbollah, and other groups in planning and executing attacks.

Russia’s closer relationship with Iran raises concerns about Moscow’s role in these regional conflicts.

Both Iran and Russia support the Assad regime in Syria, and Russia’s willingness to overlook or even tacitly support Iran’s activities in the Middle East could further destabilize the region.

A key tactic employed by this alliance is creating alternatives to Western-dominated financial systems and economic networks.

Iran, heavily sanctioned by the West, has found in China and Russia willing partners to bypass these restrictions.

China imports around 90% of Iran’s oil exports, providing Tehran with a vital economic lifeline. Russia, facing its own sanctions since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has developed a dependence on Iran for drones and missiles to bolster its military efforts.

The three countries are also working within multilateral organizations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to strengthen economic ties and promote a multipolar world order.

They aim to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar by establishing new payment systems and trade routes, challenging the West’s financial dominance.

Despite their shared opposition to the West, significant challenges exist within the alliance.

Iran’s relationship with China is complex; Tehran is increasingly dissatisfied with the economic outcomes, noting that its trade volume with China lags behind that of other regional countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

China, while deepening ties with Iran, remains cautious not to jeopardize its broader global economic interests.

Similarly, Iran and Russia face obstacles in expanding their cooperation.

Both countries are major oil exporters competing for the Chinese market, leading to price wars that often favor Russia due to logistical advantages and fewer sanctions-related risks for buyers.

Despite clear signs of coordination among adversarial nations, the West remains hesitant to take decisive action.

Economic ties with countries like China continue largely unimpeded, and sanctions against Iran are inconsistently enforced.

This indecisiveness allows adversaries to benefit from Western resources while simultaneously undermining Western interests.

The reluctance to acknowledge and address the depth of Iran’s involvement in regional conflicts hampers effective responses and emboldens adversaries.

To counter these multifaceted threats, the West must adopt a more strategic, long-term perspective. Recognizing the existence of an anti-Western alliance is the first step.

The U.S. and its allies need to contain Iran through sanctions and direct military action to dismantle its nuclear program and cut off funding to terrorist organizations like Hamas, Hezbollah, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force (IRGC), and the Houthis.

Until this is done, neither the region nor the world will be safe—and Trump is more likely to take decisive action on this than Kamala Harris.