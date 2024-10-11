Democrat Strategist James Carville on the State of the 2024 Election: ‘I’m Scared to Death’ (VIDEO)

Longtime Democrat operative and former Bill Clinton bagman James Carville recently appeared on MSNBC and was asked his opinion of the 2024 election. He was not optimistic. In fact, he said that he is ‘scared to death.’

Carville has been ringing alarm bells for the Democrats since the summer. He was one of the first high-profile Democrats to call for Joe Biden to get out of the race.

Now he is saying that the Kamala Harris is not aggressive enough. He is clearly not impressed with the campaign that they are running. He is visibly frustrated.

FOX News reports:

James Carville admits he’s ‘scared to death’ about Election Day Democratic strategist James Carville on Wednesday said he was worried about Election Day and urged Vice President Kamala Harris to get more aggressive in the next few weeks. “The only thing I feel is the election is coming Nov. 5th. I’m scared to death,” he told MSNBC’s Ari Melber. “I’m very, very concerned.” Carville made the case that Harris really only had around 20 days to boost her messaging, as Hurricane Milton was likely to dominate coverage for the next few days. “They need to be sharp. They need to be aggressive. They need to stop answering questions and start asking questions. They’re doing all this and sitting down with ‘60 Minutes’ and sitting down with Colbert and sitting down — no matter what, if I come on your show, you will ask me the questions. If I have a press conference, I get to ask the questions,” he said…. Carville said he wanted Harris to have more events and control the narrative.

Watch the clip below:

NEW: James Carville weighs in on the state of the election: “I’m scared to death." Sensing a common theme from Democrats. "I'm very, very concerned…They need to be much more aggressive…They need to stop answering questions and start asking questions." Carville also advocates… pic.twitter.com/Zr2tyaMHXP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2024

James Carville being scared about the election is extremely good news for Trump and Republicans. And remember, Carville would not be saying this on national television if he felt he didn’t have to. He is trying to save Harris and Dems.