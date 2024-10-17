DELUSIONAL: Brian Stelter and Other Leftists Try to Put Positive Spin on Kamala’s Disaster Interview on FOX News (VIDEO)

Anyone who watched even a few minutes of the Kamala Harris interview on FOX News knows it was a train wreck.

She unsuccessfully tried to blame Trump for the border crisis. She completely lost her composure and her handlers even ended it early.

It was the first time in this election cycle that she faced any tough questions and she completely cracked under pressure.

Despite this harsh reality, her defenders at CNN and elsewhere in the liberal bubble bent over backwards to try to claim that she actually did a great job.

Brian Stelter quoted a spokesman for Kamala Harris, pretending that he was offering some sort of insight on her performance. He is literally just quoting someone from her campaign and pretending it’s news.

Former congressman Max Rose, a Democrat from New York, called it a home run.

Here’s the Washington Post’s resident nutjob, Jen Rubin.

The Democrat party’s paid Twitter/X shill Harry Sisson called it a masterclass.

Harris spokesman Ian Sams…

Alex Vindman.

A lot of people on the left are simply not living in reality. The interview was terrible and may have actually ended the Harris campaign. It was that bad.

