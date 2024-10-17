DELUSIONAL: Brian Stelter and Other Leftists Try to Put Positive Spin on Kamala’s Disaster Interview on FOX News (VIDEO)

Anyone who watched even a few minutes of the Kamala Harris interview on FOX News knows it was a train wreck.

She unsuccessfully tried to blame Trump for the border crisis. She completely lost her composure and her handlers even ended it early.

It was the first time in this election cycle that she faced any tough questions and she completely cracked under pressure.

Despite this harsh reality, her defenders at CNN and elsewhere in the liberal bubble bent over backwards to try to claim that she actually did a great job.

Brian Stelter quoted a spokesman for Kamala Harris, pretending that he was offering some sort of insight on her performance. He is literally just quoting someone from her campaign and pretending it’s news.

This Fox interview "says something about the two candidates," @IanSams says. "It says that, you know, she's tough, she's strong, she can go toe to toe with adversarial people, and Donald Trump's weak and withdrawn and retreating to his comfort zone." pic.twitter.com/JZITp0k7mk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 16, 2024

Former congressman Max Rose, a Democrat from New York, called it a home run.

.@MaxRose4NY: Kamala Harris’ interview on Fox News was a home run. She showed that she will go anywhere at any time and show the courage necessary to speak to every American because that's what a real president does pic.twitter.com/EoTYBSTHwK — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 16, 2024

Here’s the Washington Post’s resident nutjob, Jen Rubin.

She is a tough cookie. Baier only has made himself sound like an ass — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 16, 2024

The Democrat party’s paid Twitter/X shill Harry Sisson called it a masterclass.

This Fox News interview Kamala Harris is doing is a masterclass in political communication. Bret Baier continues to try to pull gotcha moments and it’s not working. She’s focusing on the issues, not the semantics. Brilliant. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 16, 2024

Harris spokesman Ian Sams…

How much is Team Trump freaking out about Vice President Harris going into the Fox lion's den and schooling them? Trump War Room and top advisers @JasonMillerinDC and @TimMurtaugh alone tweeted **40** times during the interview Thou doth protest too much — Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 16, 2024

Alex Vindman.

The VP @KamalaHarris went in to a very hostile Fox News interview environment and likely won over moderate and independent voters with her smarts, competence, and civility. — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 16, 2024

A lot of people on the left are simply not living in reality. The interview was terrible and may have actually ended the Harris campaign. It was that bad.