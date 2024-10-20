DEI TRAINWRECK? Obama Campaigns for Harris and Ruben Gallego in Tucson, Arizona but Can’t Figure Out What State He’s In, Spells Tucson Wrong on Rally Credentials

by

Barack Obama on Thursday was campaigning for Democrats at an event in Tucson, Arizona, where his event organizers misspelled the city’s name on official rally materials and captioned the event as a rally in Pennsylvania.

As Kamala tails President Trump in the polls in Arizona, the Democrats called in the big guns, sending Barack Hussein back to the desert. On stage, Obama was introduced by Arizona Democratic Senate Nominee Ruben Gallego.

Gallego is allegedly winning in the polls, according to the far-left fake news media. However, as The Gateway Pundit exclusively reported, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll did not even mention Kari Lake as one of the options for respondents to vote for, instead listing Gallego’s name TWICE as a response. This further draws into question all of the fake news polls in Lake’s race.

READ MORE:

EXCLUSIVE: THE POLLS ARE RIGGED – Reuters/Ipsos Arizona Senate Race Poll Doesn’t Even Include Kari Lake’s Name to Skew Results in Democrat’s Favor (VIDEO)

They wouldn't be spending so much money running ads and even calling Obama from behind the curtain if the Democrats were confident in their chances of winning Arizona.

In what appears to be a DEI fail, however, Obama's rally did not go as planned. First, it was discovered that whoever was in charge of printing the passes for media at the rally printed badges that read "Tuscon, AZ," improperly spelling Tucson.

"We'd like your vote, but can't seem to spell the name of your town correctly," said America First Policy Institute Policy Director Jordan Kittleson in an X post trolling the careless mistake:

Then, it was later discovered that Obama's team posted a livestream of the rally on X, captioned "President Barack Obama Rally for Harris-Walz in PA."

In the same post with the video embedded, Barack Obama says, "Arizona! Tune in now to hear me talk about the importance of voting for @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz."

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.