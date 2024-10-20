DEI TRAINWRECK? Obama Campaigns for Harris and Ruben Gallego in Tucson, Arizona but Can’t Figure Out What State He’s In, Spells Tucson Wrong on Rally Credentials

Barack Obama on Thursday was campaigning for Democrats at an event in Tucson, Arizona, where his event organizers misspelled the city’s name on official rally materials and captioned the event as a rally in Pennsylvania.

As Kamala tails President Trump in the polls in Arizona, the Democrats called in the big guns, sending Barack Hussein back to the desert. On stage, Obama was introduced by Arizona Democratic Senate Nominee Ruben Gallego.

Gallego is allegedly winning in the polls, according to the far-left fake news media. However, as The Gateway Pundit exclusively reported, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll did not even mention Kari Lake as one of the options for respondents to vote for, instead listing Gallego’s name TWICE as a response. This further draws into question all of the fake news polls in Lake’s race.

They wouldn't be spending so much money running ads and even calling Obama from behind the curtain if the Democrats were confident in their chances of winning Arizona.

In what appears to be a DEI fail, however, Obama's rally did not go as planned. First, it was discovered that whoever was in charge of printing the passes for media at the rally printed badges that read "Tuscon, AZ," improperly spelling Tucson.

"We'd like your vote, but can't seem to spell the name of your town correctly," said America First Policy Institute Policy Director Jordan Kittleson in an X post trolling the careless mistake:

OMG THEY SPELLED TUCSON WRONG FOR THE OBAMA STOP HAHAHAHAH https://t.co/jStNC46a4Z — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) October 18, 2024

Then, it was later discovered that Obama's team posted a livestream of the rally on X, captioned "President Barack Obama Rally for Harris-Walz in PA."

In the same post with the video embedded, Barack Obama says, "Arizona! Tune in now to hear me talk about the importance of voting for @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz."

OMG after spelling TUCSON wrong they now posted that they’re in PENNSYLVANIA on Obama’s Feed Hahahahahahhaahahha Just quit https://t.co/IgjIkFvWUD pic.twitter.com/QxS47Ns6xm — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) October 19, 2024