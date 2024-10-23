Deeply Unpopular Canadian PM Trudeau Now Faces a Rebellion in His Own Party – Pressured To Resign, He Struggles To Remain at the Helm Until Next Year’s Elections

Globalist poster boy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is having to use his considerable skills as a political survival in an almost daily base now, as his government is floundering in the polls.

After overcoming two non-confidence votes in Parliament in the last weeks, Trudeau now will face an internal rebellion by MPs from his own Liberal party.

Canada’s deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland has come public yesterday to say that she believes Justin Trudeau has the support of a majority of Liberals in Parliament.

Freeland and other Cabinet members voiced support for the prime minister on Tuesday ahead of a broader – and potentially troublesome – meeting with colleagues, after a number of Liberals have signed a letter hoping to persuade Trudeau to step down before the next election.

At this point it is unclear how many MPs signed the letter.

Associated Press reported:

“’The vast majority of Liberal Members of Parliament support the prime minister, support him as leader of our government, support him as leader of our party and support him as the guy who is going to lead us into the next election’, Freeland said.”

Read: Desperately Unpopular Trudeau Accuses Tucker Carlson of Being Funded by Russia’s Media Outlet RT, Presents No Evidence

Trudeau’s Liberals have suffered electoral defeats lately in districts that the party had held for years, leading to doubts about Trudeau’s leadership.

“Trudeau has said he will lead the party into the election, which come any time between this fall and October, 2025. His Liberal party must rely on the support of at least one major party in Parliament as the Liberals do not have the majority in the House of Commons.”

Trudeau has counted on the support by the Bloc Québécois, who now says that his party will work with the Conservatives and NDP parties to bring the Liberals down and force an election – unless the government boost old age security payments for seniors.

“’The whole story is now: what will Justin Trudeau, superstar, do in the coming days’, [Québécois] Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said.”

Trudeau has been in power since 2015 but now, Canadians are deeply frustrated by the cost of living and impact of mass migration.

Now, he faces opposition inside his own party.

“’Any time there are voices of dissent we have to deal with them, we have to listen to them carefully’, Labor Minister Stephen MacKinnon said. ‘We have to deal with them and present a unified face to Canadians’.”

The Opposition Conservatives are leading the polls, and leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the prime minister about the potential revolt inside his own party.

“’The reality is he can’t administer the government because he’s too busy fighting for his job after nine years’, Poilievre said.”

Read more: