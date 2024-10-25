Dallas County Elections Publishes Official “Die-Cut” Mail-In Ballots to County Website – Complete with Signature Endorsement!

Last year, The Gateway Pundit exclusively reported that in November 2022, the ES&S ExpressPoll poll books at some Dallas County precincts began to increment randomly, adding hundreds of “checked in” voters about 15 minutes before the polls closed for the day. One pollbook caught in real-time on cell phone video added 179 voters. Another poll worker in the background can be heard saying that her pollbook jumped from 300 to 920.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that it happened once again in November 2023. This time, the pollbook that was recorded via cellphone had 182 voters checked in before it began to randomly increment upwards until it finally stopped at 1,377 voters “checked in.” This drew a lackluster “fact check” from LeadStories.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Dallas County, in this 2024 election cycle, did not pass its Logic and Accuracy test, as reported by Grant Stinchfield. The press release from the Dallas County Republican Party drew the attention of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who responded on X:

ELECTION INTEGRITY: The OAG has been aware of limited failed tests of voting machines in Dallas County and has been on the ground investigating these issues alongside the Secretary of State’s office. Dallas County voters must have complete assurance that their voting machines… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 20, 2024

Former House District 108 candidate Barry Wernick decided to visit the Dallas County Elections website to check out a sample ballot specific to his voting location. Wernick had lost a primary in 2024 against Republican incumbent Morgan Meyer by just over 500 votes out of more than 24,000 votes cast.

Wernick found that the Dallas County Elections Department website didn’t provide a “sample” ballot, but rather a “downloadable and printable” ballot. The “die-cut mail-in ballot” came complete with “a colored stamp of the initials of Election Administrator Heider Garcia” at the bottom of the ballot. Each ballot cast in Dallas County is required to be signed by an election official.

Wernick goes on in his X thread to say that there is “no law against publishing an actual mail-in ballot” and that “anyone with access to a registered voter’s legal first name and last name and the same voter’s birth date could easily and legally print out or digitally manipulate that voter’s ballot.”

Wernick stated that he has filed a complaint with the Secretary of States Office against Dallas County.

BREAKING: COMPLAINT FILED WITH SOS AGAINST DALLAS COUNTY ELECTIONS

Tonight, I filed a complaint with @TXsecofstate against the Dallas County Elections Department after going to the DCED website to view my “sample ballot” only find out what I was looking at was not a sample. — Barry Wernick (@Wernick4Dallas) October 23, 2024

The current Elections Administrator in Dallas County, TX is Heider Garcia. Garcia was a former executive with Smartmatic who was called to testify about election discrepancies in the Philippines in 2010. A Filipino congressman famously called him a “son of a bitch” during that hearing.

Garcia would then come to the United States where he would become the Tarrant County, TX Elections Administrator. During the 2020 Presidential Election, Tarrant County, under Heider Garcia, would go for the Democrat candidate for the first time in 56 years.

Garcia would resign from Tarrant County in April 2023 and begin working as a “Senior Subject Matter Expert” for the US Elections Assistance Commission.

According to Garcia’s Linkedin, he worked for Smartmatic for 12 years and served as a Software Engineer (2003-2005), a Native Solutions Deployment Coordinator (2005-2007), a Product Manager (2007-2012 and the time of the above-referenced hearing), and a Solution Manager (2012-2016). He also served as the Elections Manager in Placer County, CA from 2016-2018.

The Gateway Pundit checked with other voters in Dallas County to see if this process could be duplicated with the same results.

And it was by at least one individual at the time of publishing, complete with color signature.

So the pollbooks add voters at random while the county’s election website publishes printable, endorsed full ballots and several of the county’s machines have previously failed testing. What could go wrong?

