Culture of Death: Under Labour Leftist Government, British Parliament to Vote on Assisted Suicide Law

Globalists are the same anywhere in the world: they will promise the best of worlds when in the opposition, only to unleash a series of horrors when in power – and the culture of death is always waiting to manifest itself.

The United Kingdom under the Labour Party is no exception.

It arises now that British lawmakers will, in mid-October, consider ‘giving terminally ill adults a choice to end their own lives with medical assistance.’

They are doubling down after assisted suicide was already rejected a decade ago – but proponents say now ‘a shift in public opinion’ has taken place.

A rational case can be made on the appropriateness of allowing people suffering from terminal illnesses to choose to ‘die with dignity.’ However, experience shows us that these policies rapidly progress in a way in which the thresholds are progressively lowered until we come to a point, like in Canada, where a disabled female veteran called the Health service to demand treatment, and the operator SUGGESTED that she opt for assisted suicide instead.

It is also clear that this measure is another devilish way of saving money destined for pensions.

Labour lawmaker Kim Leadbeater confirmed on Thursday that she would present a bill on assisted dying on Oct. 16.

Reuters reported:

“’I strongly believe that we should give people facing the most unbearable end to their life a choice about what that end is like’, she wrote in The Guardian newspaper. The law is expected to allow mentally competent, terminally ill adults in England and Wales with six months or less left to live to choose whether to end their lives, and allow medics to help them. Under current law, assisting suicide is punishable by up to 14 years in jail.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Labour, as well as other parties, are reportedly telling their members they can vote according to their consciences – no one wants to be seen officially sponsoring the culture of death under public opinion.

“A number of lawmakers from all of Britain’s major parties remain skeptical, notably expressing concern that terminally ill patients who are vulnerable and feel they are being a burden to their families could face pressure to end their lives. ‘While I deeply respect the debate, I have yet to see legislation that fully addresses concerns around coercion or doubt’, Labour lawmaker James Frith wrote on X. ‘If a vote were held today, I would vote against assisted dying’.”

In Switzerland, euthanasia is legal since 1942, and in many other European countries like Belgium and the Netherlands it is also permitted. But in recent years, the trend is accelerating with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and some U.S. states legalizing assisted suicide.

“’This is a historic opportunity to bring about real change for dying people. The mood in Westminster has shifted dramatically, at last catching up with public opinion’, said Sarah Wootton, head of the campaign group Dignity in Dying.”

