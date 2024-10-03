Crybully Taylor Lorenz Leaving WaPo After Tweet Branding Joe Biden a ‘War Criminal’

The ‘Queen of Doxxing’ has left Globalist rag The Washington Post after letting her true feelings about Joe Biden slip in a revealing tweet.

‘Technology reporter’ Taylor Lorenz announced yesterday (2) that she is leaving WaPo a couple of months after the newspaper launched an ‘internal review’, following her social media post about President Joe Biden.

Lorenz, hilariously characterized by AP as a ‘well-regarded expert on internet culture’ (a.k.a. a crybully) wrote a book “Extremely Online” last year and announced she is launching a newsletter, “User Mag,” on Substack.

Associated Press reported:

“’I will pursue the type of reporting on the internet that has become increasingly difficult to do in corporate media’, Lorenz wrote on Substack to introduce her new project. Lorenz attended a White House conference in August and had posted a picture of herself to some of her followers on Instagram, with Biden in the background and the text ‘War criminal :(‘ After a New York Post reporter posted a screenshot, Lorenz posted a message saying ‘you people will fall for any dumbass edit someone makes’.”

It subsequently arose that four people with direct knowledge of the post confirmed that it was authentic.

WaPo started a review of the matter, and Lorenz has not written for the paper since then.

“’We are grateful for the work Taylor has produced at The Washington Post’, a newspaper spokesperson said. ‘She has resigned to pursue a career in independent journalism, and we wish her the best’.”

WaPo has remained mum on the results of its ‘review’.

On her two and a half years in the paper – and previously in the NYT – she worked hard to deserve the title of ‘Queen of doxxing’, targeting conservatives whenever she could find them.

She wrote that she hopes her new Substack “will focus on how people use technology, as opposed to ‘corporate earnings and boardroom conflicts’.”

“’By going independent, I hope to do more of what I love: helping people understand the world around them, inspiring them to build a better internet, holding power to account and, hopefully, having a lot more fun’, she wrote.”

