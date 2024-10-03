Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Served At Home in Latest Lawsuit that Alleges THOUSANDS of Invalid Registrations on State Voter Rolls

On September 26, Georgia citizens filed suit in Federal Court against Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State. The plaintiffs argued that according to data from Georgia state voter rolls and U.S. Postal Service (USPS), there are many individuals who have moved out of the state, but remain registered to vote in Georgia. This violates the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

Their suit demands that Raffensperger follow the NVRA and Georgia law to maintain accurate and timely registrations in Georgia’s voter rolls. The lawsuit seeks to enforce laws that protect Georgians’ right to vote from dilution.

The plaintiffs in the suit are William Quinn and David Cross from Georgia.

Georgia’s current voter rolls contain thousands of invalid registrations because the voters in question either permanently moved out of state and are no longer citizens of Georgia or permanently moved to a different county in Georgia from the county in which they are presently registered.

Because the Secretary of State Offices were closed due to weather, members of the plaintiff party served Secretary Raffensperger at his home with the lawsuit.

Earlier in 2024, the Common Sense Elections team, using official Georgia data, demonstrated thousands of anomalous addresses at which a mail-in ballot could be sent but not likely received by a real voter.

The team also found over 30,000 Georgia voters with multiple voter ID numbers, the voting equivalent of having the government deliberately issue multiple Social Security Numbers.

Georgia was found by Common Sense Elections to have some of the worst, most inaccurate voter rolls in the country.

This lawsuit does not seek to cancel or remove any registrations from Georgia’s voter rolls.

Instead, it asks the court to order that Secretary of State Raffensperger direct the County Election offices to conduct activities to determine whether these apparently invalid registrations include accurate current addresses – something the counties should already have been doing per NVRA and Georgia law guidelines.

If they are unable to confirm that the registrations in question include accurate and current addresses, the suit simply asks that these registrations be changed to “inactive” status.

This change would neither cancel nor remove the registrations from the voter roll and registrants can easily reactivate their registration through communication with their election office.

This is particularly significant because in 2024, NGOs are harvesting thousands of ballots, across many swing states sent to ineligible addresses.

Team members interviewed U.S. Postal employees in other states noting the Postal Service has given some undeliverable ballots to Leftist organizations.

These steps will partially protect former Georgia residents from having their identities stolen and used to vote illegally in their names.

Members of the Common Sense Elections team both funded this lawsuit from donations they received via their web site and provided the deep data analysis to support this lawsuit.

Comparing voter rolls with government databases, such as official U.S. Postal Service address databases, is key to demonstrating how bad the Georgia voter rolls are currently.

This week, the Common Sense Elections team brought in current copies of the Georgia voter rolls to deeply analyze with the expectation of providing even more examples of where a mail-in ballot is likely to go, and not find a proper recipient.

The Common Sense Elections team currently runs a website, StopBogusBallots.com, where Georgia information will be prominently displayed.