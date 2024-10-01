The Collection of Incriminating Diddy Videos in One Episode… Must See! (VIDEO)

by

It does not look good for entertainment icon Diddy.  The allegations of sexual assault surrounding his now infamous “freak off parties” continue to swirl.  The number of alleged victims continues to grow.

The goal of this podcast is to profile what appears to be some of Diddy’s most self-incriminating videos.  Videos that I believe paint a very ominous picture that this scandal goes far deeper than just Diddy and his friends.

Yes, huge-name entertainers are going to get caught in this scandal, but so will big-name politicians and even world leaders.

The list of possibilities is very long.

From the Obamas and Clintons to Mayor Eric Adams, Lebron, and so many more. We are learning that Diddy may have compromising videos of all of them. He will be lucky to survive his time in jail.

I have a suspicion, Diddy is a “Dead Man Walking.”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 