COINCIDENCE? Pennsylvania Schedules ‘System Maintenance’ on Voter Registration Website on Same Day as Trump’s Return to Butler – Scott Presler Responds

Pennsylvania’s Department of State has scheduled “system maintenance” on its voter application website, coincidentally on the same day as Donald Trump’s return to the town in which he was nearly assassinated.

“The website will undergo scheduled system maintenance and be unavaliable Saturday, 5th October from 6pm until 12am,” the voter registration website reads. “We thank you for your understanding.”

Grassroots activist Scott Presler, who is among those leading the efforts to secure Pennsylvania for Donald Trump next month, pointed out the coincidence on the X platform.

“The [Pennsylvania Department of State] voter registration website will be unavailable on Saturday, October 5th,the day that President Trump will be triumphantly returning to the site of the assassination attempt in Butler County, PA,” Presler wrote. “[With] all eyes on PA, the site will be down. Coincidence?”

Presler later suggested that authorities are engaging in “election interference by scheduling voter registration maintenance during the day that President Trump is having a rally in Butler.”

Dear @PAStateDept, How do you respond to the accusation that you’re engaging in election interference by scheduling voter registration maintenance during the day that President Trump is having a rally in Butler? Why 6 p.m. – 12 a.m., instead of 12 a.m. – 6 a.m.? Why Saturday? https://t.co/pNV36HcQQE — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 2, 2024

After coming within inches of being killed back in July, Trump will make a triumphant return to the town of Butler as he seeks to shore up support in possibly the most important swing state in the upcoming election.

ELECTION INTERFERENCE This Saturday, President Trump is returning to the Butler Farm Show grounds — it will receive nat’l attention. Event begins @ 5 p.m. The Pennsylvania voter registration website will be unavailable for maintenance from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.@PAStateDept pic.twitter.com/C0syYHSStI — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 3, 2024

However, Trump will also inevitably have to overcome some margin of voter fraud in order to defeat Kamala Harris, particularly in Pennsylvania where Democratic authorities are actively engaged in election rigging and skullduggery such as this.

You can learn more about Trump’s upcoming rally in Butler and register for tickets here.