CNN Data Analyst Harry Enten: Donald Trump’s Favorability Rising While Kamala Harris Has ‘Stalled’ (VIDEO)

CNN data analyst Harry Enten recently explained why he thinks the Kamala Harris campaign is stepping up attacks on Donald Trump.

He points out that Donald Trump’s favorability numbers are higher now than they were in 2020 or in 2016 while Harris has basically stalled.

The Harris people have no choice but to try to knock Trump down.

FOX News has details:

CNN data expert says Harris’ momentum has ‘stalled’ while Trump is more popular than in past elections CNN polling expert said Friday that while former President Trump is less popular than his opponent, he is more popular at this stage of the race than he was when he went on to win the 2016 election. Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump have been running an extremely tight race in recent weeks, and both candidates have been on a media blitz ranging from podcasts to town hall appearances… “I think that there are a lot of folks like myself who think that Trump’s unpopularity is baked in, but here’s the deal,” the network’s data guru said. “If you believe that Donald Trump has somehow become less popular over time, let me change your mind about that. In fact, he is more popular at this point in the campaign than he was in the 2020 campaign or the 2016 campaign.”… “The momentum of Kamala Harris has stalled, and I think they feel like they have to change something that’s going on in their campaign, because they were seeing a rise and now it has stalled out,” Enten said. “She’s still more popular than Trump, but look, Joe Biden was more popular than Trump, much more, and barely won, and Hillary Clinton was more popular than Donald Trump and lost. Being more popular than Trump isn’t enough,”

Why is Harris on the attack? Trump's more popular at this point in this campaign than at this point in either his 2016 or 2020 bids. Harris's popularity rise, on the other hand, has crested, and she's fallen back (barely) into net negative favorability territory. pic.twitter.com/2hddgwc8Zq — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 18, 2024

Harris and her media allies are going all in on the attacks against Trump because that’s all they have left. It’s pretty sad, actually.