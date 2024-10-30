CNN Cuts Away From Angel Mom’s Story | Drew Hernandez

President Trump held a press conference at his famous Mar-a-Lago estate to raise further awareness of Kamala Harris’ border nightmare and the destruction it has caused.

President Trump aired a new viral video of the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, mother to the daughter who was brutally murdered and raped by illegal aliens under Kamala’s watch.

Just before President Trump was about to air the heartbreaking video, CNN cut the press conference feed accusing Trump of lies and misinformation.

This is yet another example as to why Americans are growing to not only distrust the mainstream media, but disdain it as well.

Watch as Drew Hernandez breaks it all down.

