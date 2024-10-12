Chuck Todd sounds alarm for Democrats on PA Senator Bob Casey’s reelection chances.

With the control of the Senate at stake in November, NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd had a warning for Democrats, suggesting incumbent Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) may lose his reelection bid.

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell asked, “What do you think about Pennsylvania and Bob Casey?”

Todd replied, “You know, this is the race that I think is….when I look at which one of these swing state Senate races can defy the presidential, right?”

“We have seen… there’s only been… since the rise of Trump, only Susan Collins has been able to break this mold where she could win her Senate seat while the other party won the presidential in her state. She did that in 2020.”

There’s so much money for McCormick. Casey is being outspent and there’s something missing for Casey this time. It feels — you can sometimes feel when a candidate —”

Mitchell pressed Todd, asking, “So, you think Harris could win Pennsylvania, but Casey could lose?”

Todd replied, “I think the Senate race has been slightly separated in that state, a bit from the presidential.”

“I think of all the ones, I think Michigan and Wisconsin can no more than one or two points from the presidential. Pennsylvania is the only one I think differently on.”

Casey is facing Dave McCormick, a seventh-generation Pennsylvanian and West Point graduate. McCormick is a combat veteran and Bronze Star recipient.

Watch:

Casey came under fire in recent weeks for his failure to revoke his endorsement of anti-Israel squad member Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA).

On October 7, Lee issued a joint statement with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato that did not mention Hamas and placed the blame for the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. The statement also blamed Israel, and not murderous Hamas terrorists, for the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Casey was also complicit in gaslighting the American people about Joe Biden’s deteriorating abilities.