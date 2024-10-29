CHILLING: Police Arrest Illegal Immigrant for Attempted Rape, Woman Cries Out “Thank You Jesus” as Police Arrive Just in Time (VIDEO)

Volusia Sheriff’s Office in Florida has released body cam footage of officers responding to a call of an illegal immigrant attempting to rape a young woman.

Police were called to the scene after the woman called 9-1-1 and pretended to order a cheese pizza, a common tactic many victims of rape and assault do in order not to tip off their predators.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared, “Our communications folks were able to triangulate her phone because she couldn’t give us the address where she was because she was in a field in Pierson (Florida).”

As officers arrived on the scene, the woman cried out, “He’s trying to rape me, can you help me!”

The officers quickly responded and apprehended the man.

As the officers were removing the man from the woman, she cried out, “Thank you, Lord, thank you, Jesus.”

WATCH:

Per The Daily Caller:

WPTV reported Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, has since been arrested and was in the U.S. illegally.

Hernandez-Moncayo has been arrested and charged with attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, and battery by strangulation.