Catholics Hold Rally Outside of Godless Gretchen Whitmer’s Home After She Blasphemes Holy Communion Sacrament of Catholic Church

Wicked and Godless – the New American Democrat Party

Kamala Harris and her supporters loudly mocked a Christian attendee during a rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Kamala skipped the Al Smith Charity Dinner, a traditional Christian Catholic event in New York on Thursday, to hit the campaign trail instead.

During her speech in Wisconsin, she focused on promoting abortion when someone bravely interrupted her.

“We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended.”

A Christian attendee bravely stood up and proclaimed, “Jesus is Lord,” only to be mocked by Harris herself, who coldly replied, “I think you’re at the wrong rally.”

The crowd erupted in cheers and laughter, and Harris, with an air of smugness, added, “Try the smaller one down the street.”

Jennifer McKinney, a La Crosse resident, attended both the Trump rally in late August and the Harris event, documenting her experiences on social media. What she witnessed was a stark contrast in atmosphere, values, and energy.

Earlier in the week, godless Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, one of the most radical Democrat politicians in America today, mocked Catholics with a bizarre dominatrix Satanic clip she posted online mocking the Catholic Church and Catholics everywhere.

This follows another anti-Christian demonstration by Kamala’s co-chair just one week earlier.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor previously reported, Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer participated in a skit mocking the sacred Catholic ritual of a priest giving the Holy Eucharist to a parishioner at mass. The video made the rounds on October 10, 2024.

While portraying herself as a dominatrix, the Kamala Harris campaign co-chair is seen wearing a Harris-Walz camo hat while standing over far-left podcaster Liz Plank and feeding her a solitary Doritos chip, supposedly Kamala’s favorite snack. The video was posted to Plank’s Instagram page.

The video’s caption is about the CHIPS Act, a federal bill subsidizing computer chip manufacturing in the U.S., signed into law by Joe Biden in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Plank (@feministabulous)

After receiving righteous backlash from some quarters, Whitmer released a statement insulting her critics’ intelligence:

Michigan Christians were not amused. over 100 Catholics including priests gathered outside of Governor Whitmer’s home last Sunday.

The “Rosary Rally for Religious Respect” was organised by the CatholicVote.

Via Sky News Australia.

Video is from The Midwesterner.

Catholics held a Rosary Rally outside the Michigan governor's house on a rainy Sunday after Gretchen Whitmer chased social media fame this week by mocking the Eucharist with a Dorito chip. pic.twitter.com/H2Ohh5Ilr2 — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) October 13, 2024

If you are Catholic or Christian and intend to vote for the godless Democrat Party, then you are not paying attention.

Democrats have no intention of preserving your personal rights of speech, religion, and assembly. They openly mock you.

Pay attention!