CANADISTAN OUT OF CONTROL: ‘Doctors’ Repeatedly Push Assisted Suicide to Cancer Patient Even Though She Keeps Refusing It

As the United Kingdom under the Labour Party falls prey to the ‘culture of death’ and begins discussing legislation allowing ‘assisted suicide for terminal patients’, crazy Canada shows us how things rapidly escalate to the point where it’s almost ‘euthanasia by demand’.

It now arises that a woman undergoing cancer surgery in Canada was repeatedly offered assisted suicide TWICE by doctors before entering the operating room and again during her recuperation.

In Canadistan, the number of people opting for medical assistance in dying (MAID) program has risen thirteen-fold from 1,018 to 13,241 in 2022, and is now the fifth-leading cause of death in the country.

It’s the fastest-growing assisted suicide program in the world.

Already unpopular Sir Keir Starmer is ‘very pleased’ that MPs will get the chance to vote on the issue. The Government pretends to remain neutral on the subject, but the Premier has previously supported an assisted dying bill.

The Canadian patient is a married grandmother set to undergo a mastectomy operation for breast cancer, when a ‘physician’ asked her if she knew about medical assistance in dying (MAID).

Telegraph reported:

“Speaking anonymously, the 51-year-old cancer patient said of the moment she was offered death instead of surgery: ‘It floored me… [it was] the most vulnerable I’ve ever felt in my life. I was sitting in two surgical gowns, one frontways and one backwards, with a cap on my hair and booties on my feet. I was shivering and in a hard plastic chair and all alone in a hallway’, she said in a video for the Christian Medical and Dental Association. ‘The [doctor] sat down and went through all the scary things with me. Then he asked ‘Did you know about medical assistance in dying?’

[…] Despite declining the offer of the MAID program [on her first mastectomy], the woman was asked about assisted dying again before undergoing her second mastectomy nine months later and spoken to a third time while recuperating in the recovery room after that procedure.

She said the repeat offers made her feel like a burden to doctors and that people in her position ‘were better off dead’. ‘I felt like a problem that needed to be [gotten] rid of instead of a patient in need of treatment. I don’t want to be asked if I want to die’, she added.”

Canadian pressure groups insist that [assisted suicide] should be offered ‘to anyone who could be eligible’.

Assisted suicide was first legalized in Canada ‘for those with terminal illnesses’, but restrictions have been rapidly loosened several times, including those with chronic conditions such as arthritis, and even those with disabilities.

Doctors and patients now accuse politicians of moving too fast, creating an ethical nightmare.

“’They basically turned medical assistance in dying into euthanasia on-demand’, said Prof Lemmens, who described legalization as ‘opening Pandora’s box’.”

Dying with Dignity, the pressure group lobbying the US and the UK governments, advised a Canadian parliamentary committee and recommended expanding assisted dying to include minors.

Some provinces are even more insane. In Ontario, they have a 24-hour MAID hotline, while in Quebec — where assisted suicide account for 7.3 per cent of all deaths — the local government will introduce ‘advance requests for assisted suicide’ from Oct 30, allowing people to ask for an assisted death after their condition has worsened.

