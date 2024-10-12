California Democrats Block SpaceX Launches, Citing Elon Musk’s Support For Donald Trump

California officials are actively blocking Elon Musk’s SpaceX from launching rockets in the state because of his support for Donald Trump.

According to The Los Angeles Times, members of the California Coastal Commission, a state agency controlled by Governor Gavin Newsom, made no secret of the fact that their decision was based on Musk’s support for Trump and the Republican Party’s platform.

The report stated:

SpaceX’s plans to launch more rockets from the California coast were rejected by a state commission this week, with some officials citing Elon Musk’s political posts on X and raising concerns about the billionaire’s labor record at his companies. The plan to increase the number of rocket blasts into space up to 50 a year was rejected by the California Coastal Commission on Thursday despite assurances from Space Force and Air Force officials that they would increase efforts to monitor the effects that rocket launches have on nearby wildlife. The military also vowed to mitigate the reach of sonic booms that often span across 100 miles of coastline, an issue that has caused controversy. Members of the California Coastal Commission commended Space Force and Air Force representatives for reaching an agreement, but some cited their concerns about Musk, the owner of SpaceX, before rejecting the plan. Among the issues raised were Musk’s decision to insert himself in the presidential race, his spreading of conspiracy theories, the labor record of his companies and derogatory comments he has made about the transgender community. “We’re dealing with a company, the head of which has aggressively injected himself into the presidential race,” commission Chair Caryl Hart said.

The commission’s decision is also likely a retaliation for Musk’s decision to pull most of the company’s operations out of California.

Back in July, Musk said that the passage of a California law preventing from making rules requiring parental notification if a child identifies as transgender was the “final straw,” and he would be moving the company out of the state.

“This is the final straw,” Musk wrote at the time. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” he later followed up.

Earlier this month, Musk revealed that FEMA were actively obstructing his company’s humanitarian efforts in the wake of widespread devastation following of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

If Kamala Harris manages to take the White House in November, it is likely that the Democratic regime will go all out to sabotage his efforts to move humanity forward.