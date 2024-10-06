Butler, PA Crowd Breaks Out Singing National Anthem After Trump Stops Rally For Someone Having Medical Emergency (VIDEO)

Trump speaks at Butler, PA rally

President Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday nearly 3 months after he was shot in the ear by would-be assassin Thomas Crooks.

“As I was saying…” Trump said to roars.

“Tonight, I return to Butler in the aftermath of tragedy and heartache to deliver a simple message to the people of Pennsylvania and to the people of America: Our movement to make America great again stands stronger, prouder, more united, more determined and nearer to victory than ever before,” Trump said.

WATCH:

Shortly after Trump began his rally speech, someone in the crowd had a medical emergency.

“There’s about 10 security and medics there now,” Newsweek reporter Monica Sager said.

President Trump and the Butler crowd immediately started singing the National Anthem.

Trump thanked the doctors and medics after the affected rallygoer was placed on a stretcher and ushered from the event.

WATCH:

Elon Musk also joined Trump in Butler and warned “This will be the last election if you don’t vote.”

WATCH:

