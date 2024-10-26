British Patriot Tommy Robinson Charged With Terrorism as Socialist Regime Ramps Up Free Speech Crackdown

The British patriot and anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson has been charged with terrorism as the country’s leftist Labour government cracks down on its political opponents.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, was detained by Kent Police following orders from the High Court, with an appearance scheduled for Monday at Woolwich Crown Court related to allegations of contempt of court.

According to Kent Police, Robinson faces charges for allegedly refusing to provide his phone’s PIN when officers stopped him at Folkestone border in July. He received bail on this charge and is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 November.

The alleged violation under the Terrorism Act does not imply any accusations of directly plotting an attack; it instead concerns police authority to inspect phones at ports for investigative purposes.

Robinson has since released a video on the X platform where he confirmed his return to Britain from abroad and urged people to join the planned protest in London on Saturday:

I’ve contacted the court. I’ve said I’m coming back. They know I’m coming back. Why else would I come back? I’ve come back from a court case. I’ve come back to stand with you on the 26th. But maybe they don’t want me standing outside Parliament with you. This is your rallying cry. The fight is in our country and the fight is on right now. Add my name to the hundreds of British men and women who have been put away for words on the internet. The tyrants are in power. If not now, then when? You know the decision I made to come back. I’m asking you, if you haven’t booked your train tickets, book your train tickets now. We want Keir Starmer to be looking out that window because you know the intentions of all of his actions of locking everybody up is to put fear in you. Don’t let him win. Don’t let him win. Let him be watching live the hundreds of thousands of people who have gathered peacefully with smiles on their faces to send a message to the communist tyrants in power. You will not take our freedom, not without a fight. And I don’t mean a physical fight. When you physically fight, you give them everything they want. The world is watching, even more so now. You’ve just put out to the entire globe. This is the biggest provo for the 26th of October. I came back a week early because I thought they’d do this. I didn’t have to come back to the day before. I come back a week early so you get to watch this video. Get yourself to London. If not, just for me. For all the men and women, you get to hear my story. I’m sitting here now. I’ve got a platform. Do you know how many men are suffering right now in jail? Do you know how I get the phone calls from their families of what they’re going through? They’re getting terrorised on Muslim-dominated wings. He’s literally handed over Laura Biden, working hard British men and women who are angry with their country. And he’s fed them to the wolves. And thank you to you because I know that last time it’s tens of thousands of pounds to get a top KC. And unfortunately, I need a top KC because the other side always put their best guns out. So I hope we win that case and I hope to be released from prison in the coming days. And I hope to be part of a date of history, the 26th of October. So get outside that jail. Make sure that they hear when they phone home of the biggest gathering of British patriots this country’s ever seen.

ADMIN POST – TOMMY HAS BEEN SENT TO PRISON!!! Support Tommy’s legal fund here – https://t.co/7FHlA2I0cv Tommy has relinquished his X account to admins so we can keep you informed and updated with news as and when it breaks as his request. We can confirm that Tommy is now being… pic.twitter.com/1ooaiBTxla — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 25, 2024

Robinson’s arrest is part of a wider crackdown by the Labour government, which won a majority back in July on account of a low turnout election, against freedom of speech and its political opponents.

Over the summer, widespread anti-immigration protests broke out across the country following the murder of several school girls in a terrorist attack. Since then, the government has locked up hundreds of protesters on multi-year prison sentences.