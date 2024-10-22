BRICS Day 1: Russia’s Putin, India’s Modi and China’s Xi Are Rocking the Multipolar World (VIDEOS)

BRICS summit begins with a flurry of activity, but so far three heads of state have become the center of attention: the host Russian Vladimir Putin, India’s reelected PM Narendra Modi and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.

And a series of bilateral meeting between the three powers has taken or is to take place as the BRICS put multipolarity on the headlines again.

Looks who's arriving in "Isolated Russia" for the huge BRICS summit.

The leaders of the biggest economies and democracies on Earth.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed key details about the meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, where they detail the depth of cooperation and shared interests between the two nations.

“Putin and Xi’s discussions were open and constructive, emphasizing the importance of their bilateral relationship. The leaders focused on specific issues concerning their partnership, aiming to strengthen ties between Russia and China.”

The made sure to talk about the ‘significant alignment in their positions regarding global events’, showcasing their collaborative approach.

“The conversation included perspectives on their relations with the West, particularly in response to challenges to their national interests.

[…] A considerable portion of the meeting was dedicated to the situation in Ukraine, stressing its significance to their diplomatic agenda.

They also reviewed the agenda for the BRICS Summit, reaffirming their commitment to the group’s objectives.”

Watch: 'The BRICS mechanism is today the most important platform for solidarity and cooperation among emerging market and developing countries in the world. The goal is to promote the creation of an equal and orderly multipolar world'.

‼️ “The BRICS mechanism is today the most important platform for solidarity and cooperation among emerging market and developing countries in the world. The goal is to promote the creation of an equal and orderly multipolar world”

There’s a nice summing of the statements from Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the BRICS 2024 summit in Kazan

Putin said that Russia and China continue to increase trade despite negative external factors, and that the bilateral relations are a model for how international relations should be built.

“The two countries are strengthening global security coordination. Russia-China cooperation is based on equality.

Joint projects in transport, energy, and agriculture are being successfully implemented.

Agreements from the May meeting in Beijing and the SCO summit are being consistently followed.”

Xi has said that ‘over the past decade, Russian-Chinese relations have withstood unprecedented challenges’.

“China-Russia relations are not directed against third countries. BRICS is viewed as a key factor in the development of multipolarity.

China appreciates Russia’s leadership during its BRICS chairmanship. Changes in the international arena will not undermine the strong ties between China and Russia.”

And of course, Putin also met today with Indian Prime Minister Modi, in a warm meeting filled with smiles.

Watch: Hug Between Friends – President Putin Warmly Greets PM Modi To BRICS 2024 In Kazan

“We are in regular contact on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, ready to provide any possible assistance in the future. We support the earliest possible establishment of peace and stability” Modi, Indian Prime Minister.

Watch: Modi arrives in Kazan.

Watch: Putin says that he "thought our relations are so good, you understand without translation". Modi laughs.

Besides that, there is also expectation of a Modi and Xi meeting in the sidelines in Kazan.

The two giant neighbors have just announced a deal on their contested border standoff.

Read in: As the BRICS Summit Begins, India and China Announce a Deal Ending the Military Standoff Over Their Disputed Frontier

