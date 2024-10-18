Wisconsin’s Leftist Attorney General Orders Raid on Wausau Mayor’s Home — Seizes Wife’s Cell Phone Over Ballot Drop Box Dispute

Wisconsin’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Kaul and his Department of Justice have taken aggressive action against Wausau Mayor Doug Diny.

The DOJ raided the conservative mayor’s home and office on Wednesday, reportedly in connection to his controversial removal of an unsecured absentee ballot drop box outside City Hall.

Sources close to the investigation have told The Federalist that law enforcement seized multiple electronic devices, including the cell phone of Diny’s wife.

Last month, Diny made headlines when he personally removed the drop box outside City Hall, arguing that the city council should decide whether it was needed, rather than simply adhering to a state mandate championed by liberal strongholds.

Diny donned work gloves and a hard hat as he carted away the unsecured drop box on a dolly, ensuring its safety until the city council could make an official decision.

While liberal critics screamed “voter suppression,” Diny stood firm, insisting that his actions were intended to protect the voting process from potential abuse.

“This is no different than the maintenance guy moving it out there,” Diny said, dismissing the overblown accusations of voter interference.

“I’m a member of staff. There’s nothing nefarious going on here. I’m hoping for a good result.”

“My position is that this city does not need one,” he said.

Two days before the raid, Kaul announced that Wisconsin Department of Justice is “working to protect fair elections.”

Wisconsin Department of Justice is Working to Protect Fair Elections: https://t.co/hutSXJuKLA pic.twitter.com/Z9Q5wpVQzM — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) October 14, 2024

