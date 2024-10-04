BREAKING: Wisconsin Team Challenges 11% of Milwaukee Addresses – DNC Quickly Intervenes, Wants Ballots Sent to These Dubious Locations

This week, a street fighting team of investigators and attorneys in Wisconsin challenged the City of Milwaukee’s voter rolls, which contained over 33,000 current active voters who moved to another location.

Almost immediately, the Democratic National Committee sought to intervene. They want the ineligible voters included in the voter rolls for some reason.

Using advanced technology, the Wisconsin team applied relentless pressure on the Milwaukee Election Commission to VERIFY THE ADDRESSES BEFORE MAILING BALLOTS TO THESE ADDRESSES.

In 2022, the same team challenged 153,000 such addresses, and in 2023, 73,000. In each case, the Wisconsin team demonstrated that a mail-in ballot is unlikely to reach these voters due to an address anomaly.

Each address had a fault – wrong street number, zip code, person moved – which could result in a flood of loose ballots collected by NGOs and other organizations – including political parties – to be illegally voted.

There are about 285,000 active voters in Milwaukee – challenging 33,000 or more results in a court challenge to over 11% of the voters in that city.

In 2020, the statewide election was determined by around 22,000 votes.

In 2022, the Ron Johnson Senate election was determined by around 29,000 votes

Nobody in this litigation is being denied a right to vote – rather, the clerks are being asked to verify mailing addresses before mailing ballots.

Sounds simple, right?

Check the address before mailing something as important as a ballot.

In Wisconsin, receiving a mail-in ballot is a privilege, not a right.

Any of these 33,000 voters can show up in person and vote but voting by mail is a privilege and clerks are mandated by statute to strictly comply with state law.

The issue is critical.

Continuing research demonstrates that mail-in ballots are being sent to addresses where citizens have moved – and are later collected by third parties, often NGOs run by religious charities, and voted.

In Wisconsin, the team has testimony from U.S. Postal employees that mail-in ballots to bad addresses are collected and given to organizations who later vote them illegally.

The current street value of a loose ballot in Milwaukee is $40.

Thus, for every loose ballot collected, the Wisconsin team has evidence third parties are paying $40.

Common Sense Elections currently tracks every NGO in Wisconsin, identifies its funding and to whom it is sending money for get-out-the-vote services.

StopBogusBallots.com publishes a SCOREBOARD of the swing states – showing hundreds of thousands of locations – like these in Milwaukee – where a mail-in ballot is likely to go in 2024 and possibly be intercepted by a nefarious third party.

StopBogusBallots is also collecting the information on cast ballots in key swing states.

Cast ballots from ineligible addresses are being reported—on an aggregating basis—to show citizens how many ballots are about to be counted in swing states, and one or more government sources certifies that the ballot came from an ineligible address.

Those government sources may be property tax rolls showing the “voter” resides at an address that is a vacant lot, casino or laundromat.

For the first time, one government roll—like a property tax roll—is being used to reconcile a voter roll and show the madness of industrial-scale mail-in ballots to hundreds of thousands of locations where ballots cannot be delivered.

It is very likely in 2024, elections in some swing states will be decided by 15,000 to 50,000 votes.

StopBogusBallots.com is publishing the number of ballots, from highly questionable addresses, in some of these swing states, to help thwart the NGO-led ballot harvesting of loose, undeliverable mail-in ballots, voted for their candidate.

The 2024 election is likely to be decided by mail-in ballots to undeliverable locations, intercepted by third parties, like NGOs. StopBogusBallots.com is making sure citizens know the score BEFORE election day – not afterward.

Here is the lawsuit filed today challenging the City of Wisconsin’s voter rolls.

Here is the Democrat Party’s response.