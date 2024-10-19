Breaking: Netanyahu Assassination Attempt Thwarted – Iranian-Backed Hezbolllah Fails to Murder Israeli Leader in Drone Attack on His Home – Netanyahu Releases Video – Iran Releases Photos

On Saturday, Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei attemped to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Iranian regime targeted Netanyahu’s home with an Iranian drone.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon released the drone that targeted Netanyahu’s Caesarea home.

Today Khamenei attempted to assassinate @netanyahu by directly hitting his residence with an Iranian drone. “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones”

_ pic.twitter.com/FU2eCa3tks — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 19, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video saying the attempted assassination will not deter him.

Breaking: Israel Prime Minister @netanyahu comments following the failed Iranian assassination attempt on him today: “Nothing will deter me!” pic.twitter.com/8j65etQGHW — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 19, 2024

Iran releases photos of Netanyahu’s home after the attack.

One picture looks like it was taken from someone on the ground.

Breaking: Iran’s official IRGC Quds Forces Telegram channel published this photo, showing a direct hit at @netanyahu‘s residence They are taking pride in their assassination attempt… Does Khamenei’s residence have similar bulletproof windows? We will learn soon pic.twitter.com/DA3HzbpB6P — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 19, 2024

Meanwhile, The Biden regime continues to fund and coddle Iran.

Clueless Secretary of State Tony Blinken waived sanctions on Iran’s civilian nuclear program and released an estimated $29 million to the radical Islamic regime in 2022.

The Biden regime hopes that Tehran will return to talks if they give them $29 billion. The US gets nothing.

In November 2023, the Joe Biden administration extended a sanctions waiver that allows Iran to collect another $10 billion in funds to assist the mullahs in funding their military operations in the region.

This comes one week after Iranian-backed Houthis attempted to shoot down a US drone in the region and one month after Iran-backed Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,300 Jews in Israel and took another 240 Jews hostage.

It was the deadliest attack on Jews since World War II.

But that’s not all; according to The Daily Signal’s calculations, Iran has received approximately $70 billion more under Biden than it would have under Trump.

The Times of Israel reported on today’s assassination attempt.