Breaking: Netanyahu Assassination Attempt Thwarted – Iranian-Backed Hezbolllah Fails to Murder Israeli Leader in Drone Attack on His Home – Netanyahu Releases Video – Iran Releases Photos

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks out after an attempted assassination attempt against him today by an Iranian drone.

On Saturday, Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei attemped to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Iranian regime targeted Netanyahu’s home with an Iranian drone.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon released the drone that targeted Netanyahu’s Caesarea home.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video saying the attempted assassination will not deter him.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reproduction/X

Iran releases photos of Netanyahu’s home after the attack.
One picture looks like it was taken from someone on the ground.

Meanwhile, The Biden regime continues to fund and coddle Iran.

Clueless Secretary of State Tony Blinken waived sanctions on Iran’s civilian nuclear program and released an estimated $29 million to the radical Islamic regime in 2022.

The Biden regime hopes that Tehran will return to talks if they give them $29 billion. The US gets nothing.

In November 2023, the Joe Biden administration extended a sanctions waiver that allows Iran to collect another $10 billion in funds to assist the mullahs in funding their military operations in the region.

This comes one week after Iranian-backed Houthis attempted to shoot down a US drone in the region and one month after Iran-backed Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,300 Jews in Israel and took another 240 Jews hostage.

It was the deadliest attack on Jews since World War II.

But that’s not all; according to The Daily Signal’s calculations, Iran has received approximately $70 billion more under Biden than it would have under Trump.

The Times of Israel reported on today’s assassination attempt.

A drone fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon that exploded in the central seaside town of Caesarea early on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home, his office said.

The premier and his wife were not present and no injuries were reported.

The short statement from Netanyahu’s office came after the IDF said that “a building had been hit” in the upscale town famous for its swanky villas and Roman ruins and amphitheater.

It was not immediately clear if the prime minister’s home suffered any damage.

