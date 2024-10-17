BREAKING: Arizona Supreme Court REJECTS Kari Lake Opponent Ruben Gallego’s Last Ditch Bid to Keep Divorce Records Sealed – What is He Hiding?

Following an October 15 Arizona Appeals court decision to unseal the divorce records of Arizona Democrat Senate candidate Ruben Gallego and ex-wife Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, the two filed a last-ditch appeal Tuesday to the state’s highest court to keep his divorce records private before the election on November 5.

According to a news release on Wednesday, however, the Arizona Supreme Court denied their “last-minute” appeal:

Via Arizona Supreme Court:

The Arizona Supreme Court today denied a last-minute motion from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego to prevent disclosure of redacted records from their divorce proceedings. The records were initially sealed by the Yavapai County Superior Court, where the divorce was granted. A newspaper, the Washington Free Beacon, filed a lawsuit in Yavapai County Superior Court asking it to unseal the records. Holding that such records should be a matter of public record, the court unsealed them while redacting certain private matters. On appeal, the Arizona Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court order, holding that the redacted divorce records are subject to public disclosure, and issued a stay until Oct. 17. On Oct. 15, the Gallegos filed a motion in the Arizona Supreme Court seeking to extend the stay against disclosure of all of the records. The Arizona Supreme Court denied the stay, holding the Gallegos had not demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits, nor had they identified specific additional portions of the record whose disclosure would cause irreparable harm.

Previously, the law firm representing the two politicians proposed a redacted version of the files that looks “like a Central Intelligence Agency classified file, with page and pages of black ink designed to make sure no one was going on,” said attorneys for Washington Free Beacon.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Gallego previously abandoned his pregnant wife and family in 2016. After divorcing his wife, he shacked up with a DC lobbyist with whom he had a wedding shrouded in dishonesty and mystery. Despite remarrying in December 2019, Gallego publicly announced that he popped the question months later in a February 15, 2020, Instagram post, captioned, “She said yes!!” Over one year later, in June 2021, the pair had a public wedding ceremony, leading the public to believe they were just married, nearly two years after obtaining their Washington, DC, marriage license.

It is still unclear why the secrecy surrounding Gallego's second marriage.

It appears he may have had an affair during his marriage, as the Congressman "has fought tooth and nail" to keep the records private, says Washington Free Beacon, who is behind the lawsuit to unseal his divorce records with ex-wife and current Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

"Ruben Gallego is a con man," Gallego's Trump-Endorsed opponent Kari Lake previously told The Gateway Pundit. "Whether it be working at a company investigated for committing medicare fraud, defrauding immigrants at a bank, egregiously violating the Stock Act, to now, very publicly, lying about the timeline AND circumstances between his controversial divorce to his nine-month pregnant wife and second marriage to a lobbyist." Lake continued, "Like I said, Gallego is a con man, and his run for Senate is another swindle."

According to a Kari Lake campaign account, Gallego spent "nearly $1 MILLION of Campaign Funds" throughout the months-long court battle to keep these records sealed and hidden from the voters.

After spending nearly $1 Million of Campaign Funds to keep them sealed, @RubenGallego lost in court & records are set to be UNSEALED... Early voting is underway... this is BAD timing for the Gallego Campaign. pic.twitter.com/WK9YRh5QtY — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) October 12, 2024

This begs the question: What is he hiding? What is so damning that he would spend millions of dollars to keep private?

Gallego in an interview earlier this month used his son, claiming that he is only trying to protect him from attacks:

Per Garrett Lewis, a Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona radio host, the Supreme Court rejected Gallego's last-minute attempt on Wednesday evening, and the records are expected to be unsealed as early as midnight local time!

BREAKING: AZ Supreme Court rejects @RubenGallego's request and his divorce records will be unsealed as early as midnight! — Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) October 17, 2024

This is a developing story. The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on Gallego's long-hidden divorce records.