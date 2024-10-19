Boxing Legend Tommy ‘The Hitman’ Hearns Joins Trump On Stage at Detroit Rally, Receives Praise From Former President

by

Former President Donald Trump lit up the stage in downtown Detroit on Friday night, delivering a rally full of energy, crowd enthusiasm, and a nod to local legend Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns.

The rally, held at Huntington Place, marked another key stop on Trump’s path to reclaiming the White House in 2024.

One of the highlights of the evening came when Trump invited the legendary Hearns on stage after spotting him in the audience.

“And we have a guy I made so much money with. He was brutal and happened to come from a place called Detroit, Tommy Hearns, The Hitman,” Trump said.

“We love Tommy. I won so much money betting on this guy. He was brutal. We love that. Look at him. He still looks good.  Some of the greatest fights in history,” Trump added.

“I saw him in the audience, and I said, ‘We got to get him.’”

“One of the greatest fights of all time, and man, I’ll tell you what, he was something special,” Trump said.

The crowd erupted as Trump invited Hearns to join him on stage. Hearns, known as “The Hitman” and “The Motor City Cobra,” was clearly moved by the praise from Trump.

“Hearing those nice words coming from you, man, this can’t be real. … Hearing it come from you, I’m very excited. I want to fight now,” Hearns said.

WATCH:

Tommy Hearns is celebrated as one of boxing’s all-time greats.

His accolades include being named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine and the Boxing Writers Association of America in both 1980 and 1984, as well as his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012.

His legendary bouts, including “The Showdown” against Sugar Ray Leonard and “The War” against Marvin Hagler, are etched in the annals of sports history.

