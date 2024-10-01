Boris Johnson Claims Queen Elizabeth II Had Bone Cancer Before Her Death

In a new memoir, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed Queen Elizabeth II suffered from bone cancer before she died in 2022.

In his new memoir, Unleash, Johnson, who met with the Queen at Balmoral Castle just days before her death, describes the Queen’s appearance in her last days.

Johnson wrote, “She seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and wrists, probably from drips or injections.”

Concerning her alleged bone cancer, Johnson wrote, “I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline.”

“She had known all summer that she was going, but was determined to hang on and do her last duty,” added Johnson.

Per ABC News:

Johnson’s claims come just weeks after Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced she was cancer-free after finishing chemotherapy.