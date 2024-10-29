BLASPHEMOUS: Kamala Harris HUMILIATED by Christian Democrats After Referencing The Bible at Church Event || Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week.

ARTICLE 1: Scorched on Sacred Ground: Kamala Harris Heckled at Pennsylvania Church After Claiming Voting for Her Fulfills God’s Will

ARTICLE 2: WAR ON MEN: Far-Left Pro-Kamala Groups Air Pro-P*rn Ad Featuring Young Man Performing a Vulgar Act and Social Media Replies are Brutal (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: ADORABLE! Melania Trump Laughs and Points as Donald Trump Starts Dancing on Stage to Village People at Madison Square Garden (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: What a Coincidence?… Kamala Announces Puerto Rico Policy on Sunday as Comedian at Trump Rally Slanders Puerto Rico “Land of Garbage” and Cracks Crude Joke about Latinos Just Hours Later

ARTICLE 5: Major YouTuber Furious to Discover His Hometown Has Been Destroyed by Leftist Policies

