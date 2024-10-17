Black Community Leaders in Michigan Blast ‘Arrogant Democratic Party Out of Touch With the Electorate’ (VIDEO)

CBS News spoke to some leaders in the black community in Michigan today about the election and did not get the responses they were probably expecting.

This is just more proof that Kamala Harris and the Democrats have a very real problem with black voters this year.

Some of these men may not be excited about Trump, but they are also certainly not impressed with Kamala Harris.

FOX News reports:

Michigan community leader tells CBS ‘a lot of Black men are not into the Harris campaign’ A group of Michigan community leaders told CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe that Black men do not want to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, citing frustrations about how Harris’ candidacy would make a difference in their lives. “Vice President Harris used that radio interview to defend herself against accusations she’s doing this outreach now just because of political timing. And community leaders we spoke to here in Detroit say the Harris campaign still has a lot of work to do,” O’Keefe said, noting Harris’ interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God… “A lot of Black men are not into the Harris campaign, and I think this should have been done awhile ago,” one Black community leader said. “I think it’s touch and go right now. I see shades of the Hillary Clinton campaign with the arrogance of a Democratic Party out of touch with the electorate,” one of the leaders said.

Here’s a clip:

Things are NOT going well for Kamala in Michigan. Take it from her own supporters on the ground: "I see shades of the Hillary Clinton campaign with the arrogance of a Democrat Party out of touch with the electorate." pic.twitter.com/Ooc2ikXzPu — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2024

Here’s more:

Black voters in Michigan are crushing Kamala on every mainstream media network, including MSNBC "The Democratic party has left black voters in the dust." "I see shades of the Hillary Clinton campaign with the arrogance of a Democratic party, out of touch with the electorate."… pic.twitter.com/F2Qfi0Bt8A — George (@BehizyTweets) October 16, 2024

This does not guarantee a Michigan win for Trump, but it certainly does not look good for Harris.