Bitter Has-Been Liz Cheney Goes All in For Radical Far-Left Democrat Running Against Conservative Ted Cruz

It would be hard to find a more bitter, washed-up political has-been than Liz Cheney.

Her irrational and concerning Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) seems to have overtaken entirely all elements of her already dull personality, leaving nothing but a finger-wagging harpy with a perma-scowl.

In early September, The Gateway Pundit reported that Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris for President. Harris is the most radical nominee in American history, but TDS is strong with Liz, and it overshadows everything.

Also in September, Cheney sat down for an interview alongside radical far-left Colin Allred, who is running against stalwart conservative Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate race.

Cheney is, once again, putting her ego ahead of conservative principles (if she actually has any.)

She appears to still be bitter about Cruz’s stance on the sham January 6 hearings and licking her own wounds for the walloping she received in the 2022 primary by spit-fire Senator Harriet Hageman.

Cheney told The Dallas Morning News she’s backing Allred because she believes “Cruz can’t be trusted.”

But, as she admits, she hasn’t bothered to actually go through a list of issues to determine if she has more in common with Cruz than Allred. This is just about punishing Trump and his associates.

Liz Cheney has now endorsed AGAINST Ted Cruz. She’s a fake conservative and vindictive to the max. She needs to stay in the tony suburbs of DC (Wyoming was just her political fiefdom) and disappear. It can’t happen fast enough.https://t.co/hHMzAxPkQq — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) October 1, 2024

Allred’s far-left policies are in sharp contrast to Cruz’s long record of conservative principles. Allred has made it a priority to protect illegals, something he does not feel compelled to do for our daughters.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Allred handed out “Know Your Rights Cards” during one of his campaign stops in Dallas with instructions to help illegal aliens evade law enforcement and deportation.