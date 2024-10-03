Bill Melugin on New DHS Report: Biden Officials Do Not Track Illegal Aliens Who Enter the US without IDs – Not Sure Who They Are – But Allow Them to Travel on Planes

The US Department of Homeland Security, under the direction of Director Alejandro Mayorkas did not assess the risks associated with releasing millions of noncitizens without identification into the United States and allowing them to travel on domestic flights.

Since Joe Biden opened the US southern border on his first day in office, more than 10 million illegal aliens have entered into the United States. Another 1.2 million inadmissable aliens were flown into the country at ports of entry through the Biden-Harris CBP One policy.

Last week ICE released a shocking report on the illegal alien killers and sex abusers released into the US. According to the report from the Deputy Director of ICE Patrick Lechleitner sent to Congressman Tony Gonzalez, over 662,000 illegal immigrants with criminal histories are currently on ICE’s national docket. Of that staggering number, over 13,000 illegal immigrants have been convicted of homicide, and more than 15,000 have been convicted of sexual assault.

There is no country in history that has welcomed such a massive invasion of criminal aliens through their borders on purpose.

On Tuesday night, Bill Melugin from FOX News released a new report from DHS on the risks associated with releasing noncitizens without identification into the US interior and allowing them to fly on domestic flights.

The report found that the Inspector General asked DHS for information on the number of illegals without IDs who entered the US since 2021 buy the Border Patrol and ICE do not know!

They don’t log that information!

NEW: In a new, heavily redacted DHS Inspector General report, the IG finds that “CBP, ICE, and TSA did not fully assess risks associated w/ releasing noncitizens without ID into the U.S. and allowing them to travel on domestic flights.” Key finding: “Under current processes, CBP and ICE cannot ensure they are keeping high-risk noncitizens without identification from entering the country. Additionally, TSA cannot ensure its vetting and screening procedures prevent high-risk noncitizens who may pose a threat to the flying public from boarding domestic flights.” More highlights below The IG says that according to federal law, “noncitizens without ID are not admissible into the country and “shall be detained,” but that CBP and ICE are permitted to release noncitizens into the U.S. based on various circumstances. The report says CBP and ICE accept “self reported biographical information, which they use to give migrants immigration forms, who are then able to get on domestic flights, even if they don’t have ID. The IG says he asked DHS for data on the number of noncitizens who did not have ID and were released into the U.S. between fiscal years 2021-2023, but CBP and ICE were unable to provide the data because they don’t log whether a noncitizen had ID in their databases. The OIG adds that “immigration officers we interviewed acknowledged the risks of allowing noncitizens without ID into the country.”

Here is the full report from the Department of Homeland Security: