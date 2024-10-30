Bill Ackman Makes Excellent Closing Case for Trump: ‘The Trump Approach Accelerates the Growth of the Country’ (VIDEO)

Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager and former Democrat supporter turned Trump supporter, recently appeared on the ‘Trigger Nometry’ podcast and made an excellent closing case for the Trump campaign.

Ackman emphasized the people Trump has surrounded himself with, especially Elon Musk, and suggested that this speaks well of Trump who is not afraid to work with such brilliant and talented people.

He also pointed out that Trump’s approach is to speed of growth of the country, which will benefit all Americans.

Kanekoa the Great of Twitter/X provides a partial transcript:

“On Trump’s side, we have Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy. These are actually very, very capable people. Musk is focused on everything from regulation to government efficiency to waste and cutting costs. He’s obviously pretty good at that. He let go of 80% of X, and it’s a much more highly functioning, better product today. Kennedy is going to focus on corruption, pharma, and making Americans healthy. These are critical issues for the country. Part of the reason why our budget’s out of balance is we have such an unhealthy populace. We spend an absolute fortune on health care, and we have the worst health outcomes of any major country in the world. If we can change that alone, we’re going to save enormous amounts of money. I credit Trump. Strong leaders are not afraid to bring on talented people to work alongside them. JD Vance is an extremely intelligent and articulate. Compare Tim Walz in terms of mental acuity, talent, and life achievement versus JD Vance. I think that speaks to what the leadership team will look like in the Trump administration, and I’m excited about it. The Trump approach accelerates the growth of the country and eliminates a lot of regulations that make no sense and are holding back economic progress. Think about how long it takes to build a bridge, a building, or even a home in the United States, the nature of the approvals you have to get, and the number of government agencies.

This is why Trump is so strong in this election. People recognize he is the better choice for the country’s future.