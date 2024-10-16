Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, Admits His DOJ is Working to Jail Trump After the Election (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Tuesday evening campaigned for Kamala Harris at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Training Center in Philadelphia.

81-year-old Biden was in really bad shape Tuesday night.

He is so far gone that when he tried to dunk on Trump he botched his line.

“She beat Trump so badly in the debate, he’s scared to death to beat her again!” Biden shouted.

This is the decline Kamala Harris covered up for years.

pic.twitter.com/3HfcjXQ7oK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2024

Biden coughed up a lung as trashed Trump and told the crowd, “we ain’t goin back.”

pic.twitter.com/iQxmmGENdf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2024

Joe Biden said the quiet part out loud and admitted that his DOJ is working to jail Trump after the election.

“The same guy who has three other major cases waiting for him when he loses,” Biden said referring to Jack Smith’s federal cases against Trump.

“And by the way, 34 felonies,” Biden said after he sent his DOJ hatchetman Matthew Colangelo to New York to get Trump.

“He got the sentence kicked back, but I want to watch that sentence,” Biden gleefully said hoping Trump is jailed.

