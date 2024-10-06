Biden Savaged For Waiting TEN DAYS to Send Troops with Advanced Technological Assets to Hurricane Helene Victims in Western North Carolina

Joe Biden waited TEN DAYS to send troops with advanced technological assets to Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene made landfall.

Hundreds of people are still missing after Helene. Search and recovery efforts were delayed because Joe Biden was lounging at the beach last weekend and Kamala Harris was busy fundraising in California.

26 out of the 28 North Carolina counties destroyed by Hurricane Helene voted for President Trump in 2020.

527,000 Trump votes and 113,000 Biden votes.

Many people in the Trump counties won’t be able to vote now.

The Biden-Harris Regime is purposely slow-rolling assistance to the hardest-hit areas in North Carolina.

It’s about the election.

Obama-Harris whisperer David Axelrod, host of the “Axe Files” podcast, said the quiet part out loud as the Biden Regime blocks ongoing rescue operations in North Carolina.

Axelrod said Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina are mainly Trump voters who will find it hard to vote in the 2024 election.

They aren’t even hiding it.

Biden got savaged for deploying more troops to Western North Carolina 10 days after Hurricane Helene ravaged the region.

“Today, I ordered another 500 active-duty troops with advanced technological assets to move into Western North Carolina and assist with the response and recovery efforts. 1,500 troops will now support thousands of National Guardsman and federal personnel on the ground,” Biden said on Sunday.

“My Administration will continue to stand with all impacted by these storms,” he said.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

Cristina Laila

 

