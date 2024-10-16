Biden-Harris Regime Announces Another $425 Million Gift Package for Ukraine as Americans Suffer from Devastating Hurricanes

(Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy – Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

The Biden-Harris regime announced on Wednesday that they were sending another $425 million to Ukraine to fight their losing war against Russia.

As a reminder – none of the money going to Ukraine will be audited.

Via Grok AI – The US has sent at least $174 billion to Ukraine for their war effort. $62 billion was channeled through the Pentagon for military support. Over $46 billion was sent for humanitarian efforts.

The Department of Defense announced $2.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine in September.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris regime has sent $474 million to Americans who survived Hurricane Helene in North Carolina in late September.

Marshall, NC – September 30 : Workers, community members, and business owners clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
