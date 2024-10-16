Biden-Harris Regime Announces Another $425 Million Gift Package for Ukraine as Americans Suffer from Devastating Hurricanes

The Biden-Harris regime announced on Wednesday that they were sending another $425 million to Ukraine to fight their losing war against Russia.

As a reminder – none of the money going to Ukraine will be audited.

Via Grok AI – The US has sent at least $174 billion to Ukraine for their war effort. $62 billion was channeled through the Pentagon for military support. Over $46 billion was sent for humanitarian efforts.

The Department of Defense announced $2.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine in September.

As someone who has spoken to families hit the hardest in North Carolina + Tennessee and spent my own $ to help them, I can’t even put into words how angry it makes me to see the Biden Admin. giving $425 MILLION to Ukraine AGAIN. Democrats have betrayed the American people. pic.twitter.com/qETiSmlErE — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 16, 2024

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris regime has sent $474 million to Americans who survived Hurricane Helene in North Carolina in late September.