Biden-Harris America: Venezuelan Migrant Gang ‘Tren de Aragua’ Takes Over Four Apartment Complexes in San Antonio, Texas

The notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) has seized control of at least four apartment complexes in San Antonio, Texas.

Known for running drug smuggling, child prostitution, and human trafficking rings in South America, the gang has now unleashed its reign of terror on U.S. soil, exploiting the surge of Venezuelan migrants to further their criminal enterprises.

A recent police operation led to the arrest of 19 individuals, including four confirmed members of the gang, after a dawn raid on Palatia Apartments, the Daily Mail reported.

Shockingly, the apartment complex had been under TdA control for months, with gang members squatting in empty units, using them as drug dens and centers for child prostitution.

Law enforcement sources confirm that at least three more properties in San Antonio are under TdA control, but city officials have downplayed the danger, much to the outrage of residents and first responders.

San Antonio Fire Fighter’s Association President Joe Jones warned that city hall has failed to acknowledge the full extent of the gang’s presence.

“I think that they (city hall) are completely under-representing the presence here in San Antonio, based on our own members and what we’re seeing with governmental agencies,” Jones said.

More from Daily Mail:

TdA is now believed to be replicating what it did at the Palatia Apartments at three other properties San Antonio, using the units they occupy to illegally make money. At these properties, residents and workers described Venezuelan men flooding the buildings in recent months. They claimed the new arrivals stand out partly because they have gone out of their way to intimidate anyone they come across. ‘They act like they own the place,’ said one resident, who asked to remain anonymous because she feared for her safety. ‘There’s one Venezuelan here – they call him “the boss” and his face is covered in tattoos. I’m honestly afraid of him.’

