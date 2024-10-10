Biden Goes Off Over Trump’s Criticism of Failed Biden-Harris Hurricane Response: “Get a Life, Man!”; Demands Reporters Hold Trump Accountable

Joe Biden went off on President Trump Thursday afternoon in response to reporters’ questions about Trump’s criticism of the failed Biden-Harris response to Hurricane Helene.

Biden got angry, barking at Trump to ‘get a life’ and demanding reporters hold Trump accountable.

Reporter: “Have you spoken to President Trump at all, about his ‘misinformation’?

Biden: “Are you kidding me? (Inhales deeply, look directly at the camera) Mr. President Trump, former President Trump, get a life, man! Help these people!” (Walks away.)

Reporter 2: “Will hold him accountable? You said you were going to hold those accountable?”

Biden: (Stops, turns and wags finger at reporters) “The public will hold him accountable. You better, the press, hold him accountable, cuz you know the truth!”

Reporter 2: “Will you, do you plan to speak with former President Trump?”

Biden: (Walking out of the room) “No!”

TGP transcription.

Trump launched a GoFundMe for Hurricane Helene victims that has raised over $7 million, delivered aid to Helene victims in Georgia with Franklin Graham, worked with Elon Musk to provide Starlink satellite internet communications to Helene victims in North Carolina and this week opened one of his hotels in Florida to 275 utility workers staged for emergency infrastructure repairs as Hurricane Milton approached Florida.

