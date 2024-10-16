Biden Admits Democrats and DOJ Plan to JAIL Trump After the Election

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, Admits His DOJ is Working to Jail Trump After the Election (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: BRUTAL: Kamala Harris’s Scripted Audio-Only ‘Town Hall’ with Charlamagne Tha God Abruptly Ends While She’s Still Rambling (VIDEO)

➤ MYPILLOW: A large retail store canceled a huge order, leaving MyPillow with extra stock, which means you can now get MyPillows at wholesale prices for the first time ever. Standard classic MyPillows are just $14.88, Queen size for $18.88, King size for $19.88, body pillows for $29.88, and multi-use pillows for $9.88. Go to https://www.mypillow.com or call 800-210-8491 and use promo code ELIJAH to take advantage of these prices, with free shipping on orders over $75. Limited quantities are available, so act fast before they’re gone!​

ARTICLE 3:  Tim Walz Mocked After His Bizarre Interaction with Kamala Harris’s Allies – ‘Something Seriously Wrong’

ARTICLE 4: Audience Erupts in Laughter When President Trump Destroys Bloomberg ‘Journalist’ on Tariffs with a Brilliant One-Liner (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: Kamala Harris Advisor Tries to Attack President Trump on “Fitness”, Gets Immediately Embarrassed By CNN Reporter

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Schaffer

You can email Elijah Schaffer here, and read more of Elijah Schaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.