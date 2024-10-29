AWKWARD: Kamala Harris Tells Audience to Chant Their Own Names, Crowd Goes Completely Silent (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris was speaking to a crowd in Michigan and somehow managed to suck all the energy out of the room, casing the crowd to go completely silent. It was a very awkward moment.

People were chanting her name when she took to the microphone and suggested that people shout their own names. Big mistake.

She essentially shut down her own crowd.

The New York Post reported:

Kamala Harris silences raucous Michigan rally-goers with bizarre joke: ‘Shout your own name’ Vice President Kamala Harris pulled the plug on the crowd’s energy during a Michigan rally on Monday after a bizarre joke that left her supporters in stunned silence. “We are all here because we are fighting for a democracy and for the right of people to be heard and seen,” the Democratic nominee explained to the exuberant crowd in Ann Arbor, Mich. “We’re not about the enemy within. We know we are all in this together. That’s what we are fighting for,” Harris added… “Now I want each of you to shout your own name. Do that,” Harris demanded. The befuddled crowd went almost silent as the vice president laughed at the confusion she created. “It’s about all of us,” Harris explained, before moving on with her speech.

Watch the video:

NEW: Kamala Harris' rally crowd is completely stumped after she tells them to all start shouting their own names. The moment came after the crowd started a "Kamala" chant. Harris: "Now I want you to all shout your own names, do that!" Crowd: *silent* pic.twitter.com/p61FYhPQQP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2024

Everything Kamala Harris does is awkward. The woman is not right in the head and she’s getting worse with time. She’s pure cringe. Her supporters need to be saved from this unwell woman. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 29, 2024

Kamala Harris is the queen of weird, awkward moments. She is just not good at retail politics and campaigning.