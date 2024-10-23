The Atlantic Hit Piece Against Trump BACKFIRES! Nasty Lie Exposed When Military Victim’s Family Member and Attorney Sets the Record Straight

However much you hate the media, it’s not enough.

The Atlantic published a nasty 4 year old smear piece on Trump with 14 days to go until the election.

Of course, the latest hit piece backfired on the Atlantic after the military victim’s family and their attorney set the magazine straight.

The Atlantic author Jeffrey Goldberg, the same guy who lied to get us into war with Iraq, said in his latest hit piece that Trump disrespected Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, who was murdered in 2020 when she was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), Texas.

According to Jeffrey Goldberg, Trump supposedly asked if Guillen’s family billed the White House for Vanessa Guillen’s funeral. The author claimed that Trump became angry because the funeral cost $60,000 and disparaged the murdered Amry Specialist.

“Trump became angry. “It doesn’t cost 60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican!” He turned to his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and issued an order: “Don’t pay it!” Later that day, he was still agitated. “Can you believe it?” he said, according to a witness. “Fucking people, trying to rip me off.”” The Atlantic reported.

Vanessa Guillen’s sister Mayra Guillen, blasted The Atlantic for exploiting her sister’s death for politics with its latest hoax.

“Wow. I don’t appreciate how you are exploiting my sister’s death for politics- hurtful & disrespectful to the important changes she made for service members. President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa. In fact, I voted for President Trump today,” Mayra Guillen said on X.

Wow.

Mark Meadows and his spox Ben Williamson called out Jeffrey Goldberg for his lies.

The Atlantic published a fake comment from Mark Meadows spox.

“Any suggestion that President Trump disparaged Ms. Guillen or refused to pay for her funeral expenses is absolutely false,” Mark Meadows said.

“He was nothing but kind, gracious, and wanted to make sure that the military and the U.S. government did right by Vanessa Guillen and her family,” Meadows said.

The family’s attorney Natalie Khawam responded to The Atlantic’s “sensational story.”

“After having dealt with hundreds of reporters in my legal career, this is unfortunately the first time I have to go on record and call out Jeffrey Goldberg@the Atlantic: not only did he misrepresent our conversation but he outright LIED in HIS sensational story,” the family’s attorney Natalie Khawam said.

“More importantly, he used and exploited my clients, and Vanessa Guillen’s murder… for cheap political gain,” Natalie Khawam said. “I would like to also point out that the timing of this “story” is quite suspicious, as this supposed conversation that Trump had would have occurred over 4 years ago!”