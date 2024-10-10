Ashli Babbitt Our Forever Patriot — Please Remember Ashli Today on Her Birthday

Since the inception of this country, strong Americans, patriots, and soldiers have risen from the heart of this great land.

Each and everyone did so with conviction in their heart and soul. They knew, without a doubt, that this land was worth living for and dying for.

Sacrifice is inherent in the soul of America; it is deeply ingrained in those with a sense of country.

One of those amazing souls who lived and died with that strength and power in her heart—the power to say, not this way, not like this. She had seen what millions had seen… something was wrong. Her heart and soul—American heart, patriot soul—spoke to her. Our Constitutional Republic was in danger. Something was very wrong in the country to which she had dedicated 14 years of service.

She lived as a soldier who never backs down. She believed in what she knew; she knew what she believed. She trusted her eyes… she trusted her soul. She wasn’t wrong…

Ashli would have been 39 today. She should be here today… but if you look around this movement, you will find… she is. She silently walks among us.

This movement is her movement. Our “Forever Patriot,” our protector. Our personal angel and overwatch.

We saw the work of an angel on July 13, 2024, when the work of an angel turned his head… just enough… to keep him in the fight. And fight he will. She went to D.C. on a mission to protect him; she continues that mission.

Stopping the communists from taking our country requires divine intervention. She donned her Trump flag and her panoply of constitutional rights.

The protection of the First Amendment should never be destroyed by the perverse actions of a murderer wielding the Second Amendment. Ashli’s voice was her weapon of choice, and this regime killed her for that.

Ashli will never be forgotten. “Forever Patriot” means forever.

On this October 10th, we honor her life, sacrifice, and angelic protection. We stand for something to honor and respect that which she stood for. There’s no greater gift to those you love than your life so they may prosper. Micki is a grieving mother, but she is a mother with a mission. Her daughter can never rest peacefully until this country can be at peace.

October 10th is a day of respect for a “Forever Patriot” because Ashli has the respect of We the People.

In honor of Ashli’s birthday, 4Ashli.com is asking for donations in the amount of $39 to help with the continued fight for justice in DC in Ashli’s name.

May God bless Ashli, in life… and in death. May God bless Micki on this day of celebration and sadness. God bless all of you. And may God bless America.

Please help Micki continue her work supporting the January 6 defendants by donating to 4Ashli.com.