Argentine Foreign Minister Fired After Voting in Favor of Cuba at UN – PRESIDENT MILEI REAFFIRMS STANCE AGAINST COMMUNISM

Argentina’s President Javier Milei announced on Wednesday, 30, that he had fired his foreign minister, Diana Mondino, in yet another decisive move against communism and leftist policies.

Milei’s decision followed Mondino’s vote in favour of lifting the US economic embargo on Cuba’s communist dictatorship. At the United Nations General Assembly in NY, Argentina supported a resolution to end the embargo, a measure that would directly benefit the Cuban regime. The resolution passed with 187 votes in favour, two against – cast by the U.S and Israel – and one abstention from Moldova.

Mondino’s firing was announced in a formal statement from the Argentine president’s office on “X”. The statement also reaffirmed Argentina’s commitment to freedom and opposition to Cuban communism. Milei appointed Argentina’s current ambassador to the United States, Gerardo Werthein, to take Mondino’s place as foreign minister.

In the official announcement, Milei’s administration declared:

“Argentina is undergoing a period of profound change, and this new phase requires that our diplomatic corps reflect the values of freedom, sovereignty, and individual rights that characterize Western democracies. In this regard, our country categorically opposes the Cuban dictatorship and remains firm in promoting a foreign policy that condemns all regimes that perpetuate human rights abuses and restrict individual freedoms.”

https://x.com/OPRArgentina/status/1851741216926310684

Hours after Mondino’s firing, Florida Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, herself a Cuban exile’s daughter, spoke with President Milei over the phone. Salazar praised the Argentine leader for his swift decision.

According to Congresswoman Salazar, Milei expressed that Mondino’s vote in favor of Cuba at the UN was a “betrayal of Argentina.” She thanked Milei for his prompt action and for reaffirming his stance against Cuban communism.

In a video posted on X, Salazar addressed President Milei directly:

“We thank you deeply, Mr. President of Argentina, for once again showing that you are the moral compass of this hemisphere. You are proving that with democratic values, freedom, and a market economy, prosperity can be brought to the people”.

https://x.com/RepMariaSalazar/status/1851768673913933976

President Javier Milei reposted Congresswoman Salazar’s message on his official profile, amplifying the support from the U.S.