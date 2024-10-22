AOC Throws a Fit Over Trump’s McDonald’s Visit: ‘They Are Making Fun of Us’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s decision to make french fries and work the drive-through at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s is causing panic among Democrats.

You can tell how effective a move this was by Trump based simply on how angry the left is about it.

Far left New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw a fit in front of supporters saying ‘they are making fun of us.’

She also complained about Elon Musk’s million dollar giveaways, because billionaires in politics are only a problem when they support Republicans, apparently.

From Collin Rugg on Twitter/X:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fumes after Donald Trump picked up a shift at McDonald’s, says he is “making fun of us.”

AOC also took aim at Elon Musk for paying normal Americans $1M each in Pennsylvania.

“Donald Trump putting on a little McDonald’s costume because he thinks that’s what people do. They’re not trying to empathize with us. They are making fun of us.”

“Elon Musk thinks that dangling money in front of a working person is a cute thing to do when the election of our lives is before us.”

Watch the video:

AOC must have forgotten her famous photo-op at the southern border.

What you’re hearing from Democrats right now is the sound of panic. Trump changed the race and they know it. They would not be so angry if the McDonald’s visit was not a home run for Trump.

Thanks for sharing!
